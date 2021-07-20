Gauge Capital Announces Strategic Investment In NINJIO

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gauge Capital announced that it has partnered with the owners and management team of NINJIO, LLC ("NINJIO" or the "Company") to recapitalize the Company. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in ‎Westlake Village, California, NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that empowers individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyberthreats. The Company offers engaging, 3 to 4-minute Hollywood-style micro-learning videos that teach organizations, employees and families about cybersecurity, breaches and easily avoidable threats. In 2021, NINJIO launched NINJIO PHISH, a natively integrated phishing simulator that allows customers to test and quantify human vulnerability safely and proactively.

"We look forward to partnering with Gauge Capital and are excited about the resources they bring to the table" said Zack Schuler, CEO and founder of NINJIO. "With a proven track record and extensive network in the tech-enabled education and training space, we knew from day one that Gauge was the right partner for NINJIO in terms of strategy, fit and goals for the business."

Tom McKelvey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Gauge Capital said, "We have been impressed with what Zack and the rest of the NINJIO team have built and are excited about the Company's mission to equip every-day people with the knowledge they need to protect themselves against cyberthreats. NINJIO has established a reputation of excellence through its unique and engaging content, and we look forward to achieving our shared vision for growth."

As part of the investment, Tom McKelvey and Sam Smith from Gauge Capital have joined the Company's Board of Directors. Vista Point Advisors, a San Francisco-based boutique investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to NINJIO.

About NINJIO (www.ninjio.com)

Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, NINJIO is a Security Awareness Company that educates employees of organizations how to become more secure by using short "micro-learning" animated and engaging security stories that are based on or inspired by real companies who have suffered actual significant security breaches. Their story based animated content is released every 30 days and focuses on the most current and prolific security threat.

About Gauge Capital (www.gaugecapital.com)

Gauge Capital is a leading middle market private equity firm based in Southlake, Texas. Gauge invests in four key sectors, including: healthcare services, tech-enabled business services, government & industrial services, and food & consumer. The firm manages approximately $2.0 billion in assets, and in 2020, Inc. Magazine named Gauge one of the top 50 private equity firms for founders. For more information, please contact Andrew Peix, Managing Director of Business Development at [email protected].

