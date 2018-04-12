Gaumer Process Obtains ATEX Certification for Medium Voltage (4kV) Electric Heater and Control Panel

HOUSTON, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaumer Process, a technology leader in electric process heating and fuel gas conditioning system, received "Certificate of Conformity" (independent 3rd party) for 4kV medium voltage electric heater and control panel (purged), for hazardous area locations under ATEX directives.

"Gaumer's in-house capabilities for design, engineering, manufacturing and testing made it possible to add this milestone to meet the growing demands for a safe product in a hazardous area," said Mike Buss, VP-Engineering of Gaumer Process.

"This achievement is another testament that Gaumer Process is committed to expand its medium voltage technology with safety, quality and regulation compliance, as a center piece for further development," said Gaurav Dhingra, President of Gaumer Process.

The ATEX certified product is readily available to all customers from our world-class facility in Houston, Texas.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.gaumer.com or visit the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, from April 30 - May 3, 2018 (Booth 4405).

About Gaumer

Gaumer Process is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric heaters, controls and engineered systems for the power generation and oil & gas industries. Solutions are provided to all international rules and regulations. Gaumer has been in business since 1962 in its 13-acre campus in Northwest Houston in the State of Texas, USA.

