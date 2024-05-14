Gausium Secures Landmark 50 Million USD in Series D Financing

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gausium, a leading company of autonomous cleaning solutions, has achieved a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionize the industry. The company is proud to announce a strategic investment that brings its cumulative Series D financing to 50 million USD.

Global Expansion and Market Leadership

Renowned as a global leader in the commercial cleaning robotics sector, Gausium has made remarkable strides in international markets throughout the year. With a strategic focus on Europe, the company has solidified its presence by delivering over 1,000 units to key partners. In Japan, strategic alliances with industry giants such as SoftBank Robotics have resulted in a collaboration involving over 2,000 units of its flagship Phantas model. The North American market has also witnessed Gausium's growth surge at an impressive triple-digit, underscoring the brand's global appeal.

Unparalleled Sales and Market Penetration

Since the second quarter of last year, Gausium's Phantas model has achieved extraordinary sales, with over 8,000 units sold within a single year. This accomplishment further cements Gausium's position as an industry trailblazer, setting new benchmarks for innovation and market penetration.

Profitability and Growth Strategy

In line with its ambitious growth strategy, Gausium has doubled down on its efforts to expand its global footprint and enhance product development. By focusing on refining product technology, optimizing operational efficiencies, and bolstering its management infrastructure, Gausium has achieved corporate profitability for the first time, marking a significant milestone in its corporate journey.

Ecosystem Development and Strategic Partnerships

As a sector vanguard, Gausium is committed to the strategic alignment of industry assets and the formation of a robust, Gausium-centric ecosystem. With targeted investments in its partners and a diverse array of end-user scenarios, Gausium is fostering a collaborative approach to the industry's progressive evolution. Together with its partners, the company is reshaping the current landscape and propelling the innovative transformation of business models.

Looking ahead, Gausium remains steadfast in its commitment to transforming the commercial cleaning landscape with cutting-edge robotics technology. With a relentless pursuit of excellence, the company is poised to drive transformative change in the autonomous cleaning sector, delivering unparalleled solutions across diverse environments and applications.

About Gausium

Gausium is a leading company of autonomous cleaning solutions, dedicated to advancing the commercial cleaning landscape through state-of-the-art robotics technology. With a robust global presence and a commitment to innovation, Gausium is defining the future of clean.

SOURCE Gausium