Gausium to Showcase Phantas S1 Pro and Cutting-Edge Floor Coating Solutions at Interclean Amsterdam

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gausium, a leading innovator in robotic cleaning technology, is set to display its latest fleet of smart floor cleaning robots and unveil its floor coating solutions at the upcoming Interclean show located in RAI Amsterdam, 14-17 May 2024.

Interclean is the world's leading trade show for cleaning and hygiene professionals, bringing together industry experts, innovators, and buyers from around the globe. This year's event promises to be especially exciting as Gausium prepares to showcase its groundbreaking technologies and solutions.

Meet Gausium on 14-17 May at Interclean, Hall 7, Booth 07.112, RAI Amsterdam

Building on its success as the winner of the prestigious Amsterdam Innovation Award 2022 for its renowned model Scrubber 50, Gausium is eager to once again captivate audiences with its latest innovations. The company will highlight the release of its cutting-edge floor coating solutions, namely 'VFC' (Vitrification Floor Concept), designed to revolutionize the way floors are cleaned and maintained.

Phantas, Gausium's acclaimed compact robot floor cleaner, will be showcased with its latest advancements, including a smart handlebar and optimized mechanical design of its cleaning components for easier maintenance. Additionally, visitors to the booth can explore the Phantas workstation - a prototype yet to be released - boasting functionalities for automated power charging, sewage discharge and water refill.

Peter Kwestro, Global Strategic Marketing and Business Development Director at Gausium, expressed his enthusiasm for the event in an interview with Interclean, stating, "Our cleaning robots are taking an 'Intelligence Leap' with advanced AI technologies like deep learning. For example, our robots are trained to identify various obstacles, floor materials, and types of waste, allowing them to make real-time decisions and adjust their behavior accordingly."

Kwestro continued, "We've elevated our current product line to an even higher standard. Without sounding boastful, we've been honored with six innovation awards in the last two years for our new cleaning robots. While our initial solutions were well-received, we've since focused on perfecting these offerings based on feedback from the thousands of units we've delivered."

Attendees of the Interclean show are encouraged to visit Gausium's booth (07.112) to experience firsthand the latest advancements in cleaning technology and discover how Gausium is shaping the future of cleaning. Furthermore, the 2024 editions of Gausium's bestselling robots, Phantas and Scrubber 50 will be showcased in live demonstrations at the Robot Arena during the Interclean, offering attendees the opportunity to see these innovative solutions in action.

SOURCE Gausium