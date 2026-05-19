Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques Debuts Design Shop, A New Era of Hotel-Inspired Living

Expanding beyond bedding and bath, the Design Shop introduces furniture, décor, and art inspired by Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of hotels and destinations.

BETHESDA, Md., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotels have become cultural markers, shaping how people want to live, not just travel. Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques brings this shift to life with the launch of Design Shop. The inaugural hotel collections are anchored by W Hotels and Westin Hotels & Resorts , with new destination-themed and brand-led collections to come later in 2026.

Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques Design Shop

"Hospitality doesn't end at check-out anymore. Design Shop reflects how we're expanding the role of our hotels and destinations from places you stay to sources of inspiration you choose to live with. Marriott Bonvoy is shaping what modern hospitality looks like from hotel to home," said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International.

W Hotels Living

W Hotels Living debuts with a collection created in collaboration with the architecture and design studio Rockwell Group, inspired by the brand's newly transformed global flagship, W New York – Union Square, which the studio also redesigned. Drawing from the property's bold reimagination, the collection reflects a defining expression of the brand's detail-driven design evolution and draws on the hotel's rich textures, tones, and energy to bring its distinctly modern spirit into the home. Key pieces include a custom headboard and platform bed in four colorways, an upholstered modern bench, dual-finish nightstands, and a bold floral rug, complemented by sculptural lighting, stylish art, and decorative accents such as glass vases, trays and bookends, that reflect the brand's signature color-blocking approach, and layered, design-led aesthetic.

Westin Hotels & Resorts Living

As hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, Westin Hotels & Resorts Living extends the brand's long-standing commitment to well-being beyond the stay, offering a thoughtfully designed collection that helps guests create a restorative environment at home. Rooted in Westin's focus on sleep and restoration, the collection features calming, neutral palettes, natural materials, and timeless silhouettes. Key pieces include an upholstered headboard, minimalist wood nightstands, several earth-inspired rugs, textured and patterned throw pillows, and decorative pieces from catchalls and trays to vases. Designed to complement Westin's existing Sleep Well essentials from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques, the collection comes together as a fully layered sleep environment that supports rest and relaxation.

Expanding beyond hotel-inspired collections, Design Shop will also introduce destination-driven drops, beginning in June 2026 with a collection inspired by the French Riviera. Designed for entertaining and everyday living, the assortment will include serving trays, platters, linens, vases, and wine goblets that reflect the region's relaxed, coastal style. In the fall, JW Marriott Living will debut inspired by the JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo, further extending the series of brand-inspired collections.

The Design Shop is now available at MarriottBonvoyBoutiques.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube , and Facebook.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.