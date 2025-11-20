Gaylord Hotels Unveils Extraordinary Holiday Décor at Five Iconic Resorts Nationwide

Celebrate the Season Where Christmas Comes to Life with Immersive Attractions, Over-the-Top Décor and Festive Family Fun

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built on a tradition of extraordinary environments that bring people together, Christmas at Gaylord Hotels transforms five resorts into wonderous holiday destinations. Inside signature glass atriums, guests are surrounded by millions of twinkling lights, towering Christmas trees and elaborate festive décor. The seasonal makeover is a monumental effort showcasing Gaylord Hotels event transformation expertise. Hundreds of team members work for months, beginning when the first lights are hung in July and continuing until the final touches in November, to create immersive environments that capture the spirit of the season.

Gaylord Opryland Resort, Cascades Atrium

At each dazzling resort, Gaylord Hotels delivers an all-under-one-roof holiday experience featuring up to 17 hours of festive entertainment and attractions. Every activity is thoughtfully designed to immerse guests in the season's spirit, with stunning décor and themed atmospheres that create lasting holiday memories. Step into a winter wonderland with offerings including Gaylord Hotels original Christmas ICE!™ experience, pop-up Bavarian Christmas villages, spectacular festive light shows and family-friendly holiday scavenger hunts. For more information or to book a seasonal stay, visit https://www.christmas.gaylordhotels.com/.

Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn.

A beloved holiday tradition in Music City, Gaylord Opryland glows with more than five million lights, 15 miles of garland, thousands of poinsettias and an ornately decorated 48-foot Christmas tree. The resort's horticultural team begins hanging outdoor lights in July, with the full transformation completed by early November. With nightly tree lightings, festive fountain shows and a breathtaking nativity scene, the resort continues to enchant guests with timeless holiday magic. Explore more at https://www.christmasatgaylordopryland.com/.

Gaylord Rockies Resort near Denver, Colo.

Set against the backdrop of the Colorado Rockies, this resort transforms into a cozy alpine wonderland with thousands of sparkling lights, oversized wreaths and garland stretching more than three football fields. Guests can enjoy holiday-themed pop-ups like Mistletoe Village's Yuletide Street Market, sip festive cocktails at Sippin' Santa and stroll through the Festival of Trees — a dazzling display benefiting local causes. The resort's pastry team will also debut a 12-foot-tall gingerbread house, a life-size mountain cabin crafted with more than 2,000 pounds of cookies and candy. Explore more at https://www.christmasatgaylordrockies.com/.

Gaylord Palms Resort near Orlando, Fla.

Gaylord Palms dazzles with more than three million lights, 100 elaborately decorated trees and 25,000 ornaments. The Christmas Tree Trail winds through the resort's 4.5-acre indoor garden atrium, with themed trees that pay tribute to Florida's diverse regions. Highlights include floating trees in the Everglades Atrium and island trees in the Key West Atrium, set within the 161,000-gallon Key West Lagoon. Each night, the atrium's 13,500-square-foot LED light curtains come alive with a synchronized light show, creating tens of millions of unique colors set to a festive soundtrack. Explore more at https://www.christmasatgaylordpalms.com/.

Gaylord National Resort near Washington D.C.

Gaylord National showcases the spirit of the holidays with more than two million twinkling lights and a 50-foot Christmas tree suspended in the atrium. The grand lobby features trees adorned in deep blues, a tribute to national pride and timeless elegance. Guests can also explore a whimsical gingerbread display, showcasing edible artistry that captures the imagination. Explore more at https://www.christmasatgaylordnational.com/ .

Gaylord Texan Resort near Dallas, Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas, including Christmas. Gaylord Texan features two million twinkling lights, 15,000 sparkling ornaments, two 25-foot-tall toy soldiers and a towering 54-foot-tall Christmas tree. Guests can enjoy magical miniature train sets and a host of festive holiday activities and experiences that bring Lone Star charm to the most wonderful time of the year. Explore more at https://www.christmasatgaylordtexan.com/.

Wake up in a winter wonderland and enjoy endless hours of Christmas entertainment and activities with an overnight stay in a spacious room or suite. The ideal way to experience everything the season has to offer — all under one roof. Learn more and book at https://www.christmas.gaylordhotels.com/.

ABOUT GAYLORD HOTELS

Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands, brings people together in extraordinary ways across its six destination resorts. Purpose-built to host exceptional meetings, events, and celebrations of all sizes, Gaylord Hotels offers a unique, all-under-one-roof experience with more than 3.2 million square feet of meeting space, expansive atriums, five water parks, full-service spas and a wide range of dining and shopping outlets. Gaylord Hotels provides unforgettable experiences, including the beloved holiday tradition, ICE!, which brings classic Christmas stories to life in more than 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice. Gaylord Hotels are in prime locations across the country, including Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee; Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida; Gaylord Texan on Lake Grapevine, Texas; Gaylord National on the Potomac in National Harbor, Maryland; Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado; and the newly opened Gaylord Pacific in Chula Vista, California. For more information, visit www.gaylordhotels.com.

