Gazprom Football for Friendship 2021: Young Participants from 211 countries and regions to set new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title

This year, Football for Friendship will once again unite young participants from 211 countries and regions. Young players aged 12-14 will unite into 32 Teams of Friendship to participate in the F4F eWorld Championship. It will be held in the F4F World the football simulator available for free in 27 languages. Young Journalists will cover the events of the programme in the International Children's Press Center. The official attempt to obtain the programme's third GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title will take place as part of the final events of the programme.

On May 29, football experts and journalists will come together at the F4F Ambassadors Forum that will take place in Istanbul. Representatives of the football community will discuss the challenges of children's sports development and share their experience. Over the years, F4F has become an important international platform for discussing relevant issues of children's sports and football.

The International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship is implemented by Gazprom since 2013. Over the previous eight seasons, the programme has united over 15,000 participants from 211 countries and regions and over 6,000,000 supporters. UEFA, FIFA, football federations, and the world's leading football clubs, international charity foundations, famous athletes, politicians, and artists support Football for Friendship. The project has received over 50 national and international awards in the field of social responsibility, sports, and communications.

Carmen Pozo, co-founder of the women's football academy Las Superpoderosas, winner of the First International Football for Friendship Award, Bolivia: "The Football for Friendship programme provides football experts with a platform for dialogue. This is especially important right now, since we are facing new challenges in the development of children's and youth sports. Exchanging experience and projects at the Football for Friendship Forum helps football academies and organisations in solving these issues."

