GB Connections Expands Commercial Leadership, Deepening Customer Partnerships and Driving Strategic Growth

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Connections LLC announced today the elevation of Chad Gorball to its senior leadership team, expanding the company's commercial strategy and customer engagement initiatives. The company also welcomed Martin Carcache as Outside Sales Representative, supporting that vision by deepening relationships with operators, distributors and mills across the energy industry.

While Gorball has served as Vice President of Business Development and Marketing since 2022, his appointment to the senior leadership team in January 2025 reflects an expanded role in shaping GB Connections' strategic direction, aligning business development and marketing with engineering, operations and customer insight.

This advancement marks another step in the leadership evolution that began with the arrival of President and CEO Robert L. Kovar, P.E. in June 2024, as GB Connections continues to align its organization for long-term growth and customer success.

A member of the GB Connections team since 2017, Gorball has played an integral role in building and maintaining many of the customer relationships that have defined the company's success. With more than two decades of experience in the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) industry, he brings both commercial acumen and a deep understanding of the technical and service priorities that matter most to GB Connections' customers.

In his role, Gorball connects customer insight with business strategy to ensure the company's innovation efforts align directly with the evolving needs of operators, distributors and mills. Working closely with engineering, operations and quality, he helps ensure that every product and partnership reflects GB Connections' principles of quality, service and technical expertise.

Joining the organization as Outside Sales Representative, Carcache brings more than 15 years of experience across the OCTG and mechanical tubing sectors, along with a strong background in client relationship management. He will work alongside Gorball to gather and translate insights into product innovation, continuous improvement and stronger partnerships.

"Having worked closely with Chad since joining GB Connections last year, I've seen firsthand his deep understanding of our customers and the markets we serve," said Robert L. Kovar, P.E., President and Chief Executive Officer of GB Connections. "His elevation to our senior leadership team and the addition of Martin strengthen the bridge between our customers and our leadership team, ensuring that the trust and relationships we've built over decades remain at the heart of how we serve."

"The best partnerships are built on listening," said Chad Gorball, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing. "This role allows us to translate what our customers tell us into strategies and solutions that help them stay ahead, whether that means improving performance, reliability or service."

These changes build on the strong foundation established under the leadership of Gene Mannella, P.E., who now serves as Chairman and Executive Technology Officer. His continued involvement ensures the values, relationships and technical standards GB Connections' reputation was built upon remain embedded in its next chapter.

For more than 45 years, GB Connections has built its reputation on precision engineering, consistent quality and responsive customer service. Today, the company continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of the energy industry to deliver innovative, engineered solutions that help customers achieve greater efficiency, reliability and performance.

About GB Connections

GB Connections is a leading manufacturer of high-performance connection technologies for the energy industry. http://gbconnections.com

Media Contact:

Chad Gorball [email protected] (713) 465-3585

SOURCE GB Connections LLC