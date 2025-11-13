GB Connections Appoints Cody DeHart Vice President of Engineering, Building on Its Legacy of Quality and Innovation

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Connections announced today the appointment of Cody DeHart as Vice President of Engineering, advancing the company's long-standing commitment to technical expertise, quality and innovation.

This appointment continues GB Connections' leadership evolution which began with the arrival of President and CEO, Robert L. Kovar in June 2024, and coincides with Gene Mannella, P.E., transitioning into an advisory role as Chairman and Executive Technology officer after 38 years of dedicated service. His leadership helped establish GB Connections' reputation for reliability and precision, a legacy he will continue to support in his advisory capacity.

As Vice President of Engineering and a member of the senior leadership team, DeHart will lead product development, R&D, sustaining engineering and quality assurance functions. He will focus on expanding GB Connections' product portfolio, accelerating innovation and enhancing the technical performance of its connection technologies. Incorporating customer input, he will ensure the company continues to deliver the trusted quality and partnership it has been known for while leveraging its agility to design solutions that address clients' evolving needs.

With more than 15 years of experience spanning engineering design, R&D and project management, DeHart brings deep technical knowledge and commercial insight to his new role. He previously led the design and commercialization of advanced connection technologies at Marubeni Itochu Tubulars America, Inc. and ALTISS Technologies, overseeing product design, testing and global patent development. A graduate of Lamar University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, DeHart is an active member of ASME, SAE, API and Engineers Without Borders.

"Our customers count on GB Connections for dependable quality and trusted expertise," said Robert L. Kovar, P.E., President and Chief Executive Officer of GB Connections. "With Cody joining our leadership team and Gene continuing as an advisor, we're combining the experience that built our reputation with new energy that will drive innovation. This alignment strengthens our ability to deliver products and partnerships that create lasting value for our clients."

"It has been a privilege to help build GB Connections' reputation for quality, service and technical excellence," said Gene Mannella, P.E., Chairman and Executive Technology Officer. "Seeing Robert and Cody carry that commitment forward gives me complete confidence in the company's ability to deliver innovative solutions with the reliability our customers have come to depend on."

"GB Connections' reputation for technical excellence and integrity is what drew me here," said Cody DeHart, Vice President of Engineering. "My focus is on building on that foundation by advancing R&D, expanding our product capabilities and using our nimble, collaborative culture to deliver solutions that help clients operate more efficiently and confidently."

For more than 45 years GB Connections has built its reputation on precision engineering, consistent quality and responsive customer service. Today, the company continues to expand its product portfolio and technical capabilities to deliver innovative, engineered solutions that help clients achieve greater efficiency and reliability in a rapidly changing energy landscape.

About GB Connections

GB Connections is a leading manufacturer of high-performance connection technologies for the energy industry. http://gbconnections.com

Contact

Chad Gorball [email protected] (713) 465-3585

