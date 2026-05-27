GBI Biomanufacturing Appoints Chandra Kelley as Chief Business Officer

PLANTATION, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GBI Biomanufacturing, Inc., (GBI) a leading biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Chandra Kelley as Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this role, Kelley will lead the company's commercial strategy, business development organization, client engagement initiatives, and long-term growth planning as the company continues to expand its capabilities and market presence.

Chandra L. Kelley

Kelley brings more than 25 years of experience in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record of driving commercial growth, building strategic partnerships, and scaling customer-focused sales organizations across large molecule development and manufacturing services. Prior to joining GBI, she held senior commercial development roles at KBI Biopharma, Pfanstiehl, and SAFC.

"GBI Biomanufacturing is entering an exciting new phase of growth and capability expansion," said Jesse McCool, President of GBI Biomanufacturing. "Chandra brings the client and market insights needed to deepen the way we support our early-stage antibody and ADC projects. Her experience structuring integrated and phase-appropriate work packages for rapid early phase supply aligns exceptionally well with GBI's latest solutions in the mAb and bioconjugation space."

As CBO, Kelley will focus on expanding the company's customer base, enhancing strategic partnerships, improving proposal and project evaluation processes, and aligning commercial execution with operational capabilities to support sustainable growth.

"I'm excited to join GBI at such a dynamic stage of growth," said Kelley. "GBI recently built an impressive expansion in South Florida that adds commercial-scale production capacity for complex biologics, complementing the company's long-standing expertise in mammalian-based production of recombinant proteins. What stands out most is the organization's commitment to scientific excellence, operational flexibility, and their unmatched customer service. I look forward to partnering with the team to further strengthen GBI's position as a trusted CDMO partner supporting clients from development through commercialization."

GBI is a fully integrated biologics development and manufacturing partner with more than 30 years of operating experience in South Florida. The company supports a broad range of biologic modalities — including protein biologics, bioconjugates, exosomes, and stem cell therapies — within a unified cGMP and regulatory framework. This integrated approach enables sponsors to advance programs seamlessly from early development through commercialization with a single CDMO partner.

From cell line development (CLD) through drug product (DP) fill and finish, GBI supports GMP manufacturing across multiple single-use bioreactor (SUB) scales, including 50 L, 200 L, 500 L, and 2000 L fed-batch systems, as well as 50 L and 500 L perfusion platforms. Its in-house semi-automated and automated fill lines enable early-stage drug product manufacturing under the same roof as drug substance production, creating an efficient Single-Source Solution™ workflow. For later-phase and commercial-scale needs beyond Phase 1, GBI also leverages strategic manufacturing partnerships to support continued program expansion and commercialization readiness.

About GBI

GBI is a Florida-based, full-service biopharmaceutical CDMO focused on reducing manufacturing risk for developers of complex biologic therapies. Over 30 years, the company has supported more than 400 large-molecule projects and over 50 regulatory filings, demonstrating proven, resilient platforms and service capabilities. With comprehensive process development, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, strategic sub-contractor and supplier networks, and dedicated project management, GBI provides reliable, end-to-end CDMO partnership for biologics programs. Their approach combines scientific expertise and practical innovation to develop efficient solutions tailored to each biologics project, regardless of complexity.

Media Contact

Yaslin Alicea–Hidrovo

Business Development & Marketing Specialist

GBI Biomanufacturing

1850 NW 69th Ave,

Plantation FL 33313

United States

Tel: +1 (954) 256-0585

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GBI Biomanufacturing