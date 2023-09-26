GBIN Launches eNautilus Project to Add New Oracle Health EHR Capabilities to Better Support Patient Care

Features added to help improve patient safety, increase care coordination, and reduce administrative burdens.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgian Bay Information Network (GBIN), a partnership of six Ontario healthcare organizations, is advancing its use of Oracle Health's electronic health records (EHR) by adding new capabilities for advanced clinical services, optimized medication administration, and oncology specialty support under its recently launched multi-year project called eNautilus. These additions are expected to help caregivers improve patient safety, enhance collaboration between caregivers across facilities, and reduce the administrative burden on clinicians across the GBIN's combined 15 hospitals.

The GBIN includes Brightshores Health System (formerly Grey Bruce Health Services and Oracle Health client since 1998), Hanover & District Hospital (joined 2002), South Bruce Grey Health Centre (joined 2005), Muskoka Algonquin Health Care (joined 2015), Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital (joined 2016), and Almonte General Hospital (joined 2017), all of which use a common EHR to help streamline patient information. This collaboration has been essential to making GBIN one of the first multi-site organizations to have a single, shared health record to support patients across multiple sites in the region. Aligning GBIN organizations to the same technology helps increase productivity, enhance care coordination nearly anywhere the patient is treated, and improve patient care decisions.

"Oracle's technology has been a game-changer in the way we deliver healthcare to patients and is a core pillar of our digital transformation," said Jamie Page, director, EMR Integration, GBIN. "Its robust functionality has enabled us to scale EHR across our network while adding new functionality to meet the changing needs of our organizations. Now, we can create and maintain a single, portable health record that follows a patient as they visit various caregivers across our regions. This gives clinicians access to comprehensive patient information to better inform decisions and improve care coordination for patients."

The GBIN manages more than 610,000 outpatient visits and over 30,000 inpatient admissions per year though their 15 facilities, offering a wide range of services, including complex surgeries, total joint replacements, cancer treatment, laboratory, MRI and CT diagnostics, ambulatory care, and 24/7 emergency departments.

New modules advance EHR capabilities



By integrating new Oracle Health modules with the EHR, including computerized physician order entry and closed-loop medication reconciliation, clinicians within the GBIN can more quickly and easily enter medical orders electronically, which can help reduce the risk of handwritten order errors, streamline workflows, and lower costs. The new modules can also help increase patient safety by helping to ensure the correct medication and dosage is administered to the right patient at the right point of care.

Using Oracle's Oncology EHR solutions, the GBIN is able to create a single, centralized patient record inclusive of all cancer treatment information to drive more personalized patient care.

"We are working to help the clinicians within the GBIN deliver more personalized and effective care and treatment plans for their patients across their region," said Brian Sandager, vice president, Canada, Oracle Health. "By connecting this healthcare ecosystem, Oracle Health can help them provide better experiences and health care decisions for patients while reducing administrative functions and overall operating expenses."

About Georgian Bay Information Network

GBIN is a partnership consisting of six healthcare organizations with 15 hospitals, who together share one instance of Oracle Health's Electronic Medical Record.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

