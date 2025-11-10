During rehearsals leading up to the Induction Ceremony, GBK welcomed some of the world's biggest musicians from legendary icons to today's top superstars.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For two days of rehearsals leading up to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the premier gifting lounge, GBK Brand Bar, in partnership with Meals on Me, hosted the official backstage gift lounge for some of the biggest names in music. Esteemed attendees included inductees such as Cyndi Lauper, Big Boi of Outkast, and members of Soundgarden and Bad Company, who enjoyed curated gifts including Meals on Me, the premier healthy meal service from Dubai, presenting sponsor KD Chic Designs, and Rodeo de las Aguas premium tequila.

Teddy Swims at the GBK Brand Bar and Meals on Me Official Backstage Lounge at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Rehearsals

Other notable guests included Janelle Monáe, Taylor Momsen, Jimmy Jam, Mick Fleetwood, Spinderella & Sandra Denton (Salt-N-Pepa), Teddy Swims, Nathaniel Rateliff, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks (Tedeschi Trucks Band), DJ Swiff (Outkast), Christopher Reid & Christopher Martin (Kid 'n Play), Herby Luv Bug, JID, and many more.

These music legends and industry icons were treated to an impressive array of luxury gifts and experiences from beauty and wellness to travel and technology. Featured brands included Yassi's Butta, an organic salve for face, body, and hair; Balm of Gilead Handcrafted by Nicole Taxiltaridis sustainable skincare; Ritualslane luxury skincare; Oro Ventro Parfum from Dubai; and APMZEE supplements.

Guests also received incredible travel experiences, including stays at The Sun Rose West Hollywood on the iconic Sunset Strip, Sailrock Resort South Caicos, and JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa in Greece, courtesy of Beau Monde Traveler. Delicious food and beverage offerings included MASA Chips tortilla chips, Jam Vino by Chef Lorious wine-infused jams, Graza single-origin olive oil, and See's Candies. Fashion and accessories were also highlighted, featuring Room 101 hand-designed sterling silver jewelry, SOLSET music-inspired couture, The Stoned Aesthetic wearable crystal art, and Varsity Made custom varsity jackets.

Rounding out the lineup were unique luxury items such as Dan Clark Audio high-end headphones, Cat Cora's Little Kitchen Academy culinary tools by Cutlery Pro, ECAR Group golf carts, JURA high-tech coffee machines, Action Takers Publishing ghost-writing services, Foton Pearled Candles clean-burning candles, HiFiMan audio products, Lola Blankets, and Weddell Water's innovative water filtration systems. The press wall inside the green room was designed by The Stoned Aesthetic, incorporating their signature crystal-inspired aesthetic.

In support of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, participating artists signed exclusive auction pieces including a custom ECAR Group golf cart, a high-end JURA coffee machine and a guitar donated by Meals on me to help raise funds for the organization's ongoing initiatives. Some additional talent that supported the auction by signing the items (for the Rock Hall) included Cyndi Lauper, Beck, Missy Elliott, Flea, Killer Mike, Iggy Pop, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Raye, and Chappell Roan.

