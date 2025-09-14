The Brightest Stars in Television Shine at GBK's 19th Annual Luxury Lounge Presented by Oro Ventro Parfum & Burj Bites

Held at The Sun Rose Hotel on the legendary Sunset Strip, guests experienced this year's ultimate gifting experience with this year's hottest gifts, coveted trips and must-have items.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Awards buzz filled the air at GBK Brand Bar's two-day celebrity luxury lounge celebrating television's biggest night, held Friday, Sept. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 13, at The Sun Rose Hotel on the iconic Sunset Strip. More than 30 nominees, presenters, past winners, and stars from nominated shows, along with other top talent, came out to celebrate, mingle, and experience the season's most anticipated gift lounge. As the leader in celebrity gift lounges, GBK Brand Bar proudly hosted its 19th Annual Luxury Lounge, presented by Oro Ventro Parfum, the fragrance of legacy, love, heritage, and innovation, as well as, Burj Bites, creators of handcrafted Kunafa-filled chocolates from Dubai. Taking place the weekend before television's biggest night, guests were treated to this year's hottest gifts and trips, including Ritualslane luxury skincare, offering clean, science-backed vegan and organic formulas for radiant, timeless beauty, an exclusive VIP experience from the LA Chargers, among many other sought-after offerings.

Emmy nominee Jason Issacs (Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The White Lotus). At GBK's 19th Annual Luxury Lounge presented by Oro Ventro Parfum & Burj Bites Chocolates. Photo: Kinga Sarabia

The impressive roster of celebrity attendees featured individual nominees including Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere), Jason Isaacs (Best Supporting Actor) and Christian Minkler (Sound), along with their The White Lotus co-star Thayme Thapthimthong. Stars from nominated and award-winning shows also joined the celebration, such as Connor Thomlinson, Tanner Smith, and Dani Bowman (Love on the Spectrum – winner), Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis (Matlock), Arun Storrs, Amielynn Abellera, Kristin Villanueva, Supriya Ganesh, and Brandon Mendez Homer (The Pitt), Corey Hendrix and Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear), Julliette Jeffers, Mel Rodriguez, and Spencer Garrett (The Residence), Krys Marshall (Paradise), Carson Kressley (Drag Race), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Paul Ben Victor (Nobody Wants This), and Kadiff Kirwan (Slow Horses). Emmy Presenters included Angela Bassett, Craig Robinson, and Harvey Guillen. Additional notable guests included Cheri Oteri, Keith David, Camryn Manheim, Scott Evans, Richard Kind, Mallie McCown, Folake Olowofoyeku, and Jai Rodriguez.

Acclaimed guests were also treated to an array of culinary delights and lifestyle gifts, including Hansen's Cakes, Ike's Love and Sandwiches, Jam Vino by Chef Lorious, the world's first line of wine-infused jams, OPHORA Water, delivering five times the oxygen of ordinary water for revitalizing hydration, Hertelendy Vineyards, the 100-point-rated Napa Valley winery with a 300+ year legacy, and Shepard Boy Farms premium dog food, family-owned and crafted in the USA with no fillers, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. Additional luxury gifts included: Pilates body alignment sessions from Beverly Hills Pilates Studios, Cat Cora by Cutlery Pro knives, and Corina K Minerals' sustainable skincare Glow Stick, a multi-use balm for lips, skin, cuticles, and cheeks. Guests were further thrilled with multiple dream getaways, including a stay for four at the Raiwasa Villa in Fiji, a three-day retreat at Siddhayatan Spiritual Retreat Center near Dallas, TX presented by the BALANCE Docuseries, and an exclusive stay at Sailrock Resort in Turks & Caicos, set amidst lush, unspoiled terrain. The Sun Rose Hotel also treated attendees to a luxury Los Angeles 'staycation.' Music was curated by DJ Dazzler, with press and talent secured by Mosaic PR.

Philanthropy remains at the heart of GBK Brand Bar and CEO Gavin Keilly, with each lounge partnering with a variety of charities to raise awareness, foster celebrity involvement, and give back to the community. This lounge, GBK proudly supported Food on Foot, a Los Angeles–based nonprofit dedicated to assisting unhoused and low-income neighbors by providing nutritious meals, clothing, life-skills training, full-time employment, and permanent housing opportunities. To date, GBK has helped raise more than $10 million for its charitable partners.

