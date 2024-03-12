GBK Brand Bar Celebrated their 15th Annual Luxury Lounge prior to Oscars, Presented by Care A2+

Oscar Nominees and A-List Celebrities were Honored with over $100K in Gifts and Trips at the Luxurious Beverly Wilshire Hotel

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biggest Award night in Hollywood, brought out the brightest stars in Entertainment for GBK Brand Bar's 15th Annual Oscar Luxury Lounge at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Presented by CARE A2+. GBK Brand Bar presented select guests over $100,000 in various gifts, including 7 different travel getaways, (African Safari, Turks & Caicos, Greece, and many others) Electronics, Jewelry, and 20 other exciting giveaways. As always, there was an amazing selection of beverages & food to nibble on, as well as music from DJ Kara keeping the guests entertained from the moment they entered.

Storm Reid on the Step and Repeat at the GBK Brand Bar Pre Oscars Lounge Presented by Care A2+ at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Photo Credit: Tiffany Rose.

The attending guests included Oscar winner Viola Davis, Emmy winners Storm Reid, Neil Patrick Harris, and Ricki Lake, as well as stars of Oscar Nominated films such as Scott Evans & Anna Cruz Kayne (Barbie), Janae Collins, William Belleau, Jillian Dion, Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Reagan To (Elemental). Other Oscar Nominees stopped by such as Nazrin Choudhury (Red, White & Blue), Tal Kantor, Amit Gicelter (Short Letter to a Pig), Misan Harriman (The After), Lasse Lyskjaere Noer (Knight of Fortune), and Vincente Rene Lortie (Invincible). Other notable guests included Cedric the Entertainer, Adina Porter, Cheech Marin, Championship Coach Doc Rivers, Brian Shaw, Joe Russo, Cat Cora, Samantha Hanratty, Sofia Sanchez, Penelope Ann Miller, Eric Roberts, Rick Glassman, Christopher McDonald, DJ Tracy Young, Sonyae, Akbar Gbajabiamia, Violet McGraw, Victoria Tate, Jai Rodriguez, Shaun Toub, Armin Amiri, and Calah Lane just to name a few.

Guests at the lounge were excited to interact with Care A2+ which is an Australian wellness company that produces baby formula that does what Mother Nature intended, nourishing children, nature's way, with proven results. Care A2+ donated product to a local women's shelter in the name of the celebrities present. Talent were also excited to receive gifts from GE Lighting, a Savant Company which provided Cync® Dynamic Effects smart products including neon-shaped lights and hexagon panels; food delivery by Jane Foods which includes gourmet flash-frozen, par-baked, and par-cooked delights delivered right to your door; Tequila from KOKORO Spirits which unites tradition and modern luxury in an award-winning handcrafted sipping tequila; and Mend by L'essence which is a group of PhD's and clinicians involved in groundbreaking biomedical research specializing in longevity and regenerative medicine.

There were plenty of trips this year, as GBK is aware how hard these celebrities work and are in much need of some downtime. These included a 6-Day fully paid luxury African safari by Lush Africa Safaris, a 4-Night stay & private villa in luxurious Turks & Caicos from Sailrock Resorts, Luxury 4-night stay in a private villa at Andronis Arcadia (2 nights) and Gundari (2 nights), with transportation in Greece through Hidden Doorways a Global Luxury Travel Consulting company, Two nights with food and beverage at the historic La Casa del Camino Hotel in Laguna Beach and a Two night stay at the newly renovated W Hollywood situated in the heart of Hollywood.

Other brands being gifted included wellness items such as The Root Brands products designed to support the body's natural detoxification process and promote overall well-being; Mindful Wellness' specialized to support weight loss, menopause, and children's weight management; Soultox high alkaline mineral infused water with natural flavors, and Susan Shatzer International hand-selected genuine amethyst pendulum with an intuitive success session. There were a myriad of food/beverage options being gifted including a $1,000 gift card to Ike's Love and Sandwiches; Fog Crest Vineyard wines from the Russian River Valley of Sonoma, award-winning caviar from California Caviar Company, a 4-month supply of Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, a $1,000 gift voucher for a customized cake from The Gateaux Shoppe, and gourmet chocolates from DeBrand Fine Chocolates. Additional gifts included dog accessories from Glow Pups, the PowerXL Light Fryer with Luminex technology, limited edition digital print titled "Good Luck" from Anne Kullaf; 'leisure-enhancing' sunscreen from Vacation; luxury swimwear & activewear from Cabo Couture; and slope side ski collection from Beconta. Guests were also presented with the opportunity from Action Takers Publishing free ghostwriting and publishing services to create their own book, guaranteed to be a #1 Best Seller.

GBK Brand Bar CEO Gavin Keilly is committed to giving back, and this year 5 separate charities were the beneficiaries of this year's lounge which included Angel City Pit Bulls, Food on Foot nonprofit helping low-income neighbors in Los Angeles, Paws for Life K9 Rescue, Casa De Los Angelitos, providing a Safe Haven for Mothers and their babies and The Collective Identity Mentoring which is a non-profit, a grassroots mentoring program for black girls and gender-expansive youth. This event raised over $80,000 for these causes including a generous donation from Beverly Hills based @Personalinjurycalifornia Attorney Tara Jane Flynn to Food on Foot. Gavin has secured over $10 million to over 50 charities since 2002.

For More Info on GBK please look at www.gbkbrandbar.com or @gbkbrandbar.

Any media inquiries and/or interview request, please contact Tad Hamilton of Mosaic Public Relations at: [email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE GBK Brand Bar