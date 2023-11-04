In Honor of the Most Iconic Night in Music, GBK Brand Bar Produces & Curates the 'Backstage Artist Lounge' During Rehearsals of the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Held at the Barclays Center in New York City, This Year's Inductees, Presenters & Special Guests Received Over $70,000 in Luxury Vacations, Goods & More!

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GBK Brand Bar hosted a three-day luxury gifting and charitable experience to celebrate music's highest honor. This year's 'Backstage Artist Lounge' included over $70,000 in luxury vacations, goods and more for the 2023 Inductees: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin, Don Cornelius and Special Guests: Adam Blackstone, Stevie Nicks, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, New Edition, LL Cool J, Sia, Adam Levine, Dave Matthews, Common, H.E.R., Carrie Underwood, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, Ice-T & Coco, Miguel, Laura Dern, Flavor Flav, Jazmine Sullivan and many more!



During the backstage rehearsals, artists signed a Vespa Sprint 50cc in all-white, a Foo Fighters Pro Stern pinball machine and a custom mixed media painting by Jennifer Contini to be auctioned off for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.



Artists will be whisked away to various luxe destinations including a 4-night stay in a private villa at Sailrock Resort in Turks & Caicos and an opportunity to experience one or more of the 5-star properties in Nayarit, a historical part of Mexico, and a weekend getaway at Poetry Inn in Napa Valley. They can use travel bags by Lo & Sons featuring the Hanover Supreme, a thoughtfully designed and super versatile backpack made with premium, eco-friendly materials and Cotopaxi's Allpa 60L Gear Hauler Tote made with repurposed fabrics, making each pack one-of-a-kind.



There were lots of lavish gifts for this year's artists including: a groundbreaking collaboration between Action Takers Publishing to transform their legendary journeys into published books, a patent-approved formulations for wellness by Dr. Christina Rahm of the Root Brands and Lovesac's cloud-like MovieSac paired with a Squattoman in one of their 150+ washable covers. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Chaka Khan unveiled "Chaka by Chaka Khan," her debut unisex fragrance personally curated to capture essence from within. Other must-have items include musically-inspired natural soaps & deodorants by Jukebox, PNKY, the world's first pinky stabilizer for smart phones, the PowerXL™ Vortex Pro Air Fryer with Vortex Rapid Air Technology and the PowerXL™ Smart Pro Blender with smart sensing technology and the award-winning evercool cooling comforter's game-changing temperature-regulating technology and moisture-wicking fabric, designed to deliver a cool, dry, and restful sleep experience for all types of sleepers.



Artists wined and dined with Cliff Lede's "Rhythm", an exciting new Napa Valley Cabernet, KOKORO Tequila Plata crafted with traditional methods of production, providing an inviting aroma of cooked agave, green apple, and dusted pineapple with a balance of citrus, anise, mint, and white pepper flavors. Tasty treats by Jenny's Bakery hand-decorated portrait cookies of this year's inductees were displayed with renowned Smorgasburg food concepts, 2 Girls & a Cookshop, Rooster Boy and Solo Scoop Creamery.



Last, but not least, all artists were offered IV drips by Drip Gym and Mobile IV Therapy & Medspa to enhance immunity and provide essential hydration through electrolytes.



In the spirit of giving back, GBK Brand Bar auctioned off a backstage experience for three lucky guests to be treated like a celebrity for the day to benefit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

