GBRS Group Marks Memorial Day at Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Foundation Memorial Classic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GBRS Group , a leading tier one tactical training and services company, partnered with the Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Foundation to support the organization's 15th Annual Danny Dietz Memorial Classic this past weekend in Decatur, TX.

The Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Foundation was founded in memory of Navy SEAL Danny Dietz, who was killed in action during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan in 2005. Supporting the annual Memorial Day weekend event has become a tradition for GBRS whose founders, retired Navy SEALs Cole Fackler and DJ Shipley, were friends and military teammates of Dietz.

The three day event, which took place at the NRS Arena Ranch, featured rodeos, a silent auction, live music and a dinner.

GBRS Group CEO and co-founder Cole Fackler was the special guest speaker for the weekend.

GBRS also offers silent auction items each year and introduces key business partners to the event, including pistol-maker Staccato, which donated a high value pistol, 4,000 rounds of ammo and a Staccato experience package including a private tour, personal instruction and a day of using their new state of the art facilities just outside of Austin Texas.

About GBRS Group

GBRS Group is a Veteran-Owned, Tier 1 Training and Services organization committed to imparting critical skills and real-world experiences to end-users in military, federal, State and local special operations units. Founded by retired Navy Seals DJ Shipley and Cole Fackler, GBRS Group's founding members are composed exclusively of Special Mission Unit Veterans and our extended instructor network is selected from retired Special Mission Unit Operators from across the service branches. GBRS offers cutting-edge gear born from combat-tested lessons and pioneering advancements. Learn more about GBRS Group at: https://gbrsgroup.com/

