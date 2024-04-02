YONGIN, South Korea, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Cell, a fully integrated cell therapy pioneer has announced poster presentations from studies of its preclinical study of GL205 (GCC2005), a CD5 CAR-NK targeting malignant T-cell lymphoma, and real-world data for the anticancer immunotherapy drug 'Immuncell-LC' at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024 that will take place in San Diego, California, on April 5-10.

GC Cell to Present Multiple Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

"We are looking forward to sharing data that GL205 (GCC2005) effectively targets CD5 in malignant T-cell lymphomas, suggesting it as a new treatment option for patients with limited choices from current approved therapies. Presenting at AACR offers a significant opportunity to globally disseminate our research findings, creating anticipation for the forthcoming clinical trials of GL205 (GCC2005) slated for IND submission this year." said Sungyong Won, CSO of GC Cell.

Details for the AACR 2024 abstracts are as follows:

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Superior anti-tumor activity of GL205, an allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR-NK for treating T-cell malignancies

Authors: Miyoung Jung, Seung Min Kim, Eunsol Lee, Hyunseung Sun, Jaeyoung Yoo, Subin An, Jiyoung Park, MiAe Han, Yusun Kim, Sunglim Cho, Bokyung Min

Session Title: CAR-NK, NK Engagers, and NK Modulators

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024 9:00 am PT – 12:40 pm PT

Location: Poster Section 2

Poster Board Number: 7

Published Abstract Number: 1324

Title: A retrospective analysis of the clinical characteristics of metastastic solid cancer patients with cytokine-induced killer cells combined immune checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy

Lead Author: Jong Gwon Choi, Division of Oncology and Hematology, Konyang University Hospital, Daejeon, Korea

Session Title: Adoptive Cellular Therapy 1

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024 1:30 pm PT – 5:00 pm PT

Location: Poster Section 39

Poster Board Number: 1

Published Abstract Number: 3595

About Immuncell-LC

Immuncell-LC is the only commercially available adoptive cell therapy treatment of early-stage HCC. It is primarily composed of autologous, cultured blood-derived T lymphocytes with proven efficacy through a large-scale Phase 3 clinical trial which reduced the risk of recurrence by 37% and decreased the mortality rate by 79% compared to the control group. To date, Immuncell-LC has been administered to over 10,000 patients in South Korea without serious adverse events.

About GC Cell

With a core focus on cell therapy, GC Cell offers complete bio healthcare solutions from diagnosis to treatment, and the brand's comprehensive value chain spans R&D, production, commercialization, and distribution. More info: https://gccell.com/

SOURCE GC Cell