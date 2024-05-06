G&C Foods Breaks Ground on New Southeastern Cold Storage Distribution Center with ARCOLD Design/Build

ALACHUA, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCOLD, a division of ARCO Design/Build (ARCOLD) that specializes in refrigerated facilities and cold storage, announces the groundbreaking of a new cold storage distribution center for G&C Foods in Alachua, Florida.

Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, G&C Foods has emerged as a frontrunner in the food distribution sector, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence. With a focus on meeting clients' diverse needs, G&C has garnered widespread recognition for its innovative distribution system, expert product purchasing team, and unparalleled client service.

Recently, G&C has expanded its reach across the United States and recently ventured into international markets, including Central and Latin America, the Caribbean, the European Union, and the Middle East. G&C's expansion into Central Florida is a strategic move aimed at tapping into the growth potential of the southeastern United States, enhancing the company's operations as well as its industry footprint.

Rich Chapman, President of G&C Foods, commends the continuous dedication of the team in achieving this significant milestone, highlighting the company's steadfast commitment to its clientele. "The foundation laid by our past associates, and the dedication of our current ones, have made this enormous opportunity possible. This new distribution center is also a result of great partnerships with our customers and vendors. We appreciate the support and all the opportunities this facility will provide."

Situated in Alachua, Florida, the facility spans approximately 254,000 square feet and incorporates the latest advancements in cold storage design and construction expertise of the ARCOLD Team. From cold storage construction to temperature-controlled food and beverage facilities, ARCOLD's cutting-edge design-build solutions deliver efficiency, durability, and unparalleled design. Located on 70 acres, the facility offers flexibility and scalability to accommodate G&C's future growth trajectory. The project is slated for completion in February 2025.

"We're honored to have been chosen as G&C's design-build partner for this impactful project," remarked Josh Cronan, Vice President of ARCOLD. "Leveraging our integrated design-build approach and proven construction experience with large scale complex cold storage projects, we're excited to deliver a facility that supports their immediate and future needs for distribution and growth."

"I'm extremely proud of our company becoming an integral part of the Alachua community. Our success today is built upon my family's legacy of over 174 years in the food industry and unwavering faith," shared Dwight "Kip" Palmer, Owner/CEO of G&C Foods. "We look forward to G&C's commitment to community impacting Alachua and central Florida."

The recent groundbreaking ceremony hosted representatives from local government and community officials including the City of Alachua, G&C, and ARCOLD. The ceremony marked the kickoff of a project that will contribute toward the economic development of the Alachua community.

About ARCOLD

ARCOLD is a division of ARCO Design/Build, specializing in cold storage construction. With deep-rooted expertise in refrigerated facilities, ARCOLD provides integrated architecture, engineering, and concrete solutions that ensure a smooth transition from design to construction. The blend of nationwide experience, centralized oversight, and the value of design-build such as early risk transfer and guaranteed pricing, positions ARCOLD as the go-to partner for businesses emphasizing precision and trust in constructing cold storage facilities.

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build (ARCO) is widely recognized as a construction industry leader for various industrial project types, including cold storage warehouses, light industrial distribution, and manufacturing. As a national design-build firm, ARCO offers turn-key design-build services that provide a direct relationship with a single point of contact, resulting in cost savings and clear lines of communication. ARCO's capabilities span from project feasibility studies, site selection, and complete design to value engineering, code consulting, and full general contracting. Additionally, ARCO is 100% associate owned as an ESOP. With integrated partners for architectural services, structural engineering and concrete services, ARCO provides clients with a streamlined and efficient process, ensuring exceptional results.

