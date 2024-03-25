GC Genome to Present New Data at AACR 2024

Offering Hope for Enhanced Early Detection and Patient Care in the Battle Against Cancer

YONGIN, South Korea, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Genome Corporation, a leading diagnostics company, today announced that the company will present two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 in San Diego, California, from April 5–10, 2024. During the event, GC Genome will showcase the innovative performance of its liquid biopsy technology for early cancer detection using cfDNA, highlighting its effectiveness across diverse ethnic groups.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: A deep learning-based multimodal ensemble algorithm for lung cancer early detection with cross-ethnic generalizability

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 40

Poster Board Number: 7

Abstract Number: 2411

Title: Analysis of analytical variables in the cancer detection assay utilizing cfDNA fragmentomics

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 40

Poster Board Number: 19

Abstract Number: 5032

[About GC Genome]

GC Genome is a leading diagnostics company that aims to connect the care and cure to the world by offering genetic diagnosis services for Oncology, Pre&Neonatal, Rare Diseases, and Health Check-ups and suggesting personalized treatment for longer and healthier lives. Established in 2013 as a GC company, GC Genome operates a CAP-accredited laboratory and places the utmost emphasis on R&D. With steadfast partnerships established worldwide, GC Genome has shown impressive growth momentum, continually expanding our testing capacities.

