GC Journeys wins AASCU's 2023 Excellence & Innovation Award

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Journeys—a widely-acclaimed program at Georgia College & State University that ensures all students graduate with high-impact experiences in-and-outside the classroom—won the American Association of State Colleges and Universities' prestigious 2023 AASCU Excellence & Innovation Award for Student Success and College Completion.

The AASCU awards committee selected GC Journeys "for its outstanding results and potential to influence and serve as a model for other institutions," according to association President and CEO Mildred García. She congratulated Georgia College on its "noteworthy achievements and contribution to the higher education community."

"We are thrilled that the GC Journeys program has been recognized for excellence and innovation," said Georgia College President Cathy Cox. "This supportive program provides a roadmap, putting transformative practices in which students learn-by-doing at the center of every student's campus experience. It prepares them for today's workforce or graduate school in ways that traditional classroom experiences alone cannot."

"The AASCU award confirms our commitment to student success," Cox said, "and shows GC Journeys continues to be an effective catalyst for students to explore career pathways, engage with the local and global community, cultivate their critical thinking skills and develop into tomorrow's leaders."

GC Journeys specifies five paths students can take for transformative outcomes. Three are required for all students to graduate: First-year Experience, career planning and Senior Capstone, a faculty-mentored culminating project during senior year.

Students must also select at least two more transformative experiences: mentored undergraduate research, study abroad, internship, community-based engaged learning or the leadership program.

When students undertake multiple high-impact practices, research shows they're more likely to graduate on time, get a job or go to graduate school. Top business leaders often say they're looking for the kind of skills gained in a liberal arts education.

In 2020, the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE) showed Georgia College first-year students entering college on the same level as their national peers. By graduation, they exceeded their national peers in a variety of categories including collaborative, reflective and integrated learning.

Georgia College and GC Journeys also earned the Campus-Wide Award for Undergraduate Research Accomplishments (AURA) in 2020 and was named the nation's top undergraduate research program by the Council for Undergraduate Research (CUR). In 2021, the University System of Georgia awarded the program its "Regents' Momentum Year Award for Excellence in Teaching and Curricular Innovation."

