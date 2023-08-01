GC Journeys wins AASCU's 2023 Excellence & Innovation Award

News provided by

Georgia College & State University

01 Aug, 2023, 14:34 ET

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Journeys—a widely-acclaimed program at Georgia College & State University that ensures all students graduate with high-impact experiences in-and-outside the classroom—won the American Association of State Colleges and Universities' prestigious 2023 AASCU Excellence & Innovation Award for Student Success and College Completion.

The AASCU awards committee selected GC Journeys "for its outstanding results and potential to influence and serve as a model for other institutions," according to association President and CEO Mildred García. She congratulated Georgia College on its "noteworthy achievements and contribution to the higher education community."

"We are thrilled that the GC Journeys program has been recognized for excellence and innovation," said Georgia College President Cathy Cox. "This supportive program provides a roadmap, putting transformative practices in which students learn-by-doing at the center of every student's campus experience. It prepares them for today's workforce or graduate school in ways that traditional classroom experiences alone cannot."

"The AASCU award confirms our commitment to student success," Cox said, "and shows GC Journeys continues to be an effective catalyst for students to explore career pathways, engage with the local and global community, cultivate their critical thinking skills and develop into tomorrow's leaders."

GC Journeys specifies five paths students can take for transformative outcomes. Three are required for all students to graduate: First-year Experience, career planning and Senior Capstone, a faculty-mentored culminating project during senior year.

Students must also select at least two more transformative experiences: mentored undergraduate research, study abroad, internship, community-based engaged learning or the leadership program.

When students undertake multiple high-impact practices, research shows they're more likely to graduate on time, get a job or go to graduate school. Top business leaders often say they're looking for the kind of skills gained in a liberal arts education.

In 2020, the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE) showed Georgia College first-year students entering college on the same level as their national peers. By graduation, they exceeded their national peers in a variety of categories including collaborative, reflective and integrated learning.

Georgia College and GC Journeys also earned the Campus-Wide Award for Undergraduate Research Accomplishments (AURA) in 2020 and was named the nation's top undergraduate research program by the Council for Undergraduate Research (CUR). In 2021, the University System of Georgia awarded the program its "Regents' Momentum Year Award for Excellence in Teaching and Curricular Innovation."

CONTACT: Cindy O'Donnell,  478-445-8668 / 478-508-2599, [email protected].

SOURCE Georgia College & State University

Also from this source

Georgia College & State University delves into the secret lives of snakes

New Andalusia Interpretive Center opens in time for O'Connor's birthday celebration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.