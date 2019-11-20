GCC Air Conditioner Markets, 2015-2025F

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Air Conditioner Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The air conditioner market is in the maturity phase across the GCC region. However, several upcoming mega projects such as the $14.3 billion Dubai Metro, $37.0 billion Yas Island Development project and $36.0 billion Doha Metro project, would help to raise the demand for air conditioners across the region over the coming years.

Further, UAE and Qatar would be hosting a few key events in the coming years such as the World Expo 2020 and the FIFA World Cup 2022. This would lead to the setting up of several new trade centers, stadiums, convention centers, offices and recreational facilities for these events, which would raise the demand for air conditioners during 2019-25.

Additionally, the hospitality sector is expected to flourish as an auxiliary industry during this time period across the GCC region under the national vision of respective countries in order to achieve the economic diversification. New hotels, resorts, museums, hospitals, and other tourism-related infrastructure are expected to be built in the coming years. the aforementioned factors would provide a significant boost to the growth of the GCC air conditioner market.



According to this research, the GCC Air conditioner market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-25. Government initiatives, such as Qatar National Vision 2030, Saudi Vision 2030 and Dubai Vision 2021 are expected to drive GCC Air Conditioner market forecast revenue. by type, centralized air conditioner segment accounted for major GCC air conditioner market share in terms of revenues in 2018 owing to a high number of installations of chillers and VRFs due to major infrastructural projects in commercial and hospitality sectors of the region.



The commercial, hospitality and transportation sectors of several GCC countries are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as the social infrastructure segment in these countries is predicted to flourish over the coming years. Some of the key players in the GCC Air Conditioner market include - Carrie, Daikin, S.K.M., Trane, Mitsubishi, and York.



The GCC air conditioner market report thoroughly covers the market by countries, types, and applications. the GCC air conditioner market outlook report provides an unbiased and a detailed analysis of the GCC air conditioner market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

GCC Air Conditioner Market Overview

GCC Air Conditioner Market Outlook

GCC Air Conditioner Market Size and GCC Air Conditioner Market Forecast until 2025F

Historical Data of GCC Air Conditioner Market Revenues, by Types for the Period, 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of GCC Air Conditioner Market Revenues, by Types until 2025F

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period, 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Air Conditioner Market Revenues, until 2025F

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018, by Types

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, by Types

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, by Applications

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Air Conditioner Market Revenues until 2025F, by Applications

Historical Data of UAE Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period, 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Air Conditioner Market Revenues, until 2025F

Historical Data of UAE Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018, by Types

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, by Types

Historical Data of UAE Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, by Applications

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Air Conditioner Market Revenues until 2025F, by Applications

Historical Data of Qatar Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Qatar Air Conditioner Market Revenues, until 2025F

Historical Data of Qatar Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018, by Types

Market Size & Forecast of Qatar Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, by Types

Historical Data of Qatar Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, by Applications

Market Size & Forecast of Qatar Air Conditioner Market Revenues until 2025F, by Applications

Historical Data of Kuwait Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period, 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Kuwait Air Conditioner Market Revenues, until 2025F

Historical Data of Kuwait Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume for the Period, 2015-2018, by Types

Market Size & Forecast of Kuwait Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, by Types

Historical Data of Kuwait Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, by Applications

Market Size & Forecast of Kuwait Air Conditioner Market Revenues until 2025F, by Applications

Historical Data of Oman Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period, 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Oman Air Conditioner Market Revenues, until 2025F

Historical Data of Oman Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018, by Types

Market Size & Forecast of Oman Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, by Types

Historical Data of Oman Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, by Applications

Market Size & Forecast of Oman Air Conditioner Market Revenues until 2025F, by Applications

Historical Data of Bahrain Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period, 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Bahrain Air Conditioner Market Revenues, until 2025F

Historical Data of Bahrain Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018, by Types

Market Size & Forecast of Bahrain Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, by Types

Historical Data of Bahrain Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, by Applications

Market Size & Forecast of Bahrain Air Conditioner Market Revenues until 2025F, by Applications

Market Drivers and Restraints

GCC Air Conditioner Market Trends

GCC Air Conditioner Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Landscape

GCC Air Conditioner Market Share, by Players

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered



GCC air conditioner market report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

By Types

Room AC

Window



Split

Ducted AC

Ceiling Concealed



Rooftop Packaged

Ductless AC

Cassette



Floor Standing



Ceiling Suspended

Centralized AC

VRF



AHU/FCU



Chiller



Condensing Unit



Others (Evaporator Coils, Compressors, etc.)

By Applications

Residential

Commercial Offices & Retail

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transport

Hospitality

Others (Education, BFSI, etc.)

Company Profiles



Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

FIFA

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC

Trane Inc.

Zamil Air Conditioners

