GCC Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report 2020-2025 Featuring Etisalat, Khazna, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Khazna, Gulf Data Hub, and Datamount

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this GCC Data Center Market Report

The GCC data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 20192025.

Etisalat, Khazna, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Khazna, Gulf Data Hub, and Datamount are the prominent investors. Managed services continue to dominate the GCC data center services market, where colocation has gaining increased traction in the last two years. Hyperscale data center providers contribute to market growth through cloud investments in GCC countries that include Oracle, AWS, IBM, and Microsoft.

Initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030, Dubai Vision 2021, and New Kuwait Vision 2035 are likely to aid in the growth of cloud, big data, and IoT services in the market. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the major contributors to the market. Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman are in the nascent growth stage. The data center construction market has halted the construction due to spread of COVID-19. Among GCC countries, the impact is moderate.

According to the YouGov survey, 88% IT decision makers in the UAE decided to increase their cloud spend in 2019. Stringency in data protection laws, which secure the user's personal data stored at other locations, is likely drive the market. In 2019, Saudi Arabia revised its cloud computing regulatory framework. The average rack power density is 3-5 KW, which is expected to grow to 8-10 kW by 2025 across GCC data center market. There is a rising contribution from the increased deployment in IoT, AI, and machine learning workloads.

Key Deliverable

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

Exhaustive insights of the impact of the COVID-19 on the data center market in GCC

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country

Data center Colocation market in GCC

Retail & wholesale colocation Pricing in GCC

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis. Insightful predictions about the market size & share of the GCC data center market during the forecast period

Segmentation of the data center market in GCC into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities. Offers growth restraints, and future prospects for the GCC data center market

Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Highlights of the Report

Major oil companies in GCC are exploring means to incorporate smart technology in their oilfields. They implement big data and analytics technologies, sensors, and control systems.

The data consumption in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 30% from 2019 to 2022. This, in turn, is attracting data center investments into the country.

is expected to grow by 30% from 2019 to 2022. This, in turn, is attracting data center investments into the country. Governments in the region use cloud-based platforms to establish new public private partnerships.

The growth in artificial intelligence and IoT is likely to develop the demand for edge computing in GCC.

Smart city initiatives in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia emphasize the importance of data in improving communication between cities, citizens, automobiles, electronics, and devices.

Report Coverage:



This report offers a detailed analysis of the GCC data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers.



The segmentation includes:

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generator

Transfer Switches and Switchgear

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Other Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Other Countries

Key Players Profiled



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Service Providers

ALEC Engineering and Contracting

Atkins

Deerns

Harinsa Qatar

Huawei

ICS Nett

ISG

KAR Group (Khalid Abdulrahim Group)

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

Mclaren Construction Group

Nova Corp

Qatar Site and Power (QSP)

Red Engineering

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Hitec-Power Protection

Legrand

MTU Onsite Energy

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Batelco

Datamount

Equinix

Etisalat

Evoteq

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna

Ooredoo

SAP

Saudi Ministry of Communication & Information Technology

Target Audiences:

Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Datacenter Construction Contractors

Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Why Purchase The Report?

To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and key players

To focus on the niche market

To offer a presentation ready format and easy-to-interpret data

To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fx6fih

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

