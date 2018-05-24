GCC K-12 Education (Public & Private) Market Report 2018

The K-12 education market in GCC to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the period 2018-2022.



K-12 Education Market in GCC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The education sector comprises establishments that provide learning experiences and training in a wide range of subjects. The education sector comprises establishments whose primary activity is education, including public, not-for-profit, and private for-profit establishments.



One trend in the market is technological advancements in the education sector. Rapid technological advancements in the education sector will drive the growth of the K-12 education market in GCC throughout the forecast period. The governments of GCC countries are employing advanced educational technologies through various policies and investments.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising awareness of primary education. With the steady awareness among parents, education institutions, and investors about the need for primary education, there is a major demand for high-quality education, which will boost the tuition fees of private schools.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is insufficiency of educational resources. The limited nature and shortage of resources available to students is one of the biggest challenges for the K-12 education market in GCC. These countries are facing an acute shortage of skilled teachers and staff.



Key vendors

Al-Jazeera Academy

British International School of Jeddah

Dhuha International School

Dubai International Academy

GEMS Education

International School of London

Nadeen International School

New English School

Taaleem

The American International School of Muscat

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OWNERSHIP

Segmentation by ownership

Comparison by ownership

Private education - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Public education - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by ownership

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 UAE - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Kuwait - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Oman - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Qatar - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Bahrain - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in the education sector

Evolution of learning methodologies

High per capita income impacts demand for education

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

