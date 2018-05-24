GCC K-12 Education (Public & Private) Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "K-12 Education Market in GCC 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The K-12 education market in GCC to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the period 2018-2022.
K-12 Education Market in GCC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The education sector comprises establishments that provide learning experiences and training in a wide range of subjects. The education sector comprises establishments whose primary activity is education, including public, not-for-profit, and private for-profit establishments.
One trend in the market is technological advancements in the education sector. Rapid technological advancements in the education sector will drive the growth of the K-12 education market in GCC throughout the forecast period. The governments of GCC countries are employing advanced educational technologies through various policies and investments.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising awareness of primary education. With the steady awareness among parents, education institutions, and investors about the need for primary education, there is a major demand for high-quality education, which will boost the tuition fees of private schools.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is insufficiency of educational resources. The limited nature and shortage of resources available to students is one of the biggest challenges for the K-12 education market in GCC. These countries are facing an acute shortage of skilled teachers and staff.
Key vendors
- Al-Jazeera Academy
- British International School of Jeddah
- Dhuha International School
- Dubai International Academy
- GEMS Education
- International School of London
- Nadeen International School
- New English School
- Taaleem
- The American International School of Muscat
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OWNERSHIP
- Segmentation by ownership
- Comparison by ownership
- Private education - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Public education - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by ownership
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- UAE - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Kuwait- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Oman - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Qatar - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Bahrain - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances in the education sector
- Evolution of learning methodologies
- High per capita income impacts demand for education
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Landscape
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9gbht3/gcc_k12?w=5
