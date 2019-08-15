GCC Video Surveillance Market 2019-2025 by Analog Surveillance System & Surveillance Software

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Video Surveillance Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types (Analog Surveillance System (Analog Cameras and DVR), IP Surveillance Systems and Surveillance Software, By Verticals, By Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

GCC Video Surveillance Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% During 2019-2025

The report comprehensively covers the market by type, verticals and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

GCC video surveillance market registered a healthy growth during 2017-18 on the back of rising oil prices that led to increased spending on infrastructural development activities in the countries. The growing number of construction projects and strengthening tourism and hospitality industry coupled with the government regulations for compulsory installation of video surveillance cameras in public areas, commercial offices and hotels would further spur the deployment of video surveillance systems in the GCC region.

Government initiatives, such as Qatar National Vision 2030, Saudi Vision 2030 and Dubai Vision 2021, are predicted to aid the growth of the non-oil economy of many countries in the GCC region during the forecast period. The development of new social infrastructure in these countries would create more avenues for the application of video surveillance systems. By type, the IP surveillance segment is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the overall market due to advantageous features such as technological innovation, real-time access, integration of wireless technologies, video analytics and affordability.

The hospitality & healthcare and educational institutes sector of several Middle Eastern countries are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as the social infrastructure segment in these countries is predicted to flourish in the coming years, boding well for the video surveillance market in such domains.

Markets Covered:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types:

Analog Surveillance System:

Analog Cameras

DVR

IP Surveillance Systems:

IP Cameras

NVR

Encoder/Decoder

Surveillance Software:

Video Management Software

Video Analytics Software

Others (Smart Viewer, Blue Iris, etc.)

By Verticals:

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Sector)

Government & Transportation

Retail & Logistics

Commercial Offices

Hospitality & Healthcare

Industrial & Manufacturing

Residential

Educational Institutions

By Countries:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

Companies Mentioned



Avigilon Corporation

Axis Communication AB

CP Plus FZE

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Techwin Middle East FZE

Honeywell International Inc.

Pelco Inc.

Robert Bosch Middle East FZE

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd



