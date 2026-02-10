GCCL and Medicover Integrated Clinical Services Announce Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen Multinational Clinical Trial Services

YONGIN, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCCL Co., Ltd. (GCCL), a data-driven clinical trial services provider, and Medicover Integrated Clinical Services (MICS), part of Medicover, an international healthcare and diagnostic services company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on multinational clinical trial services.

Through this MOU, the two companies aim to establish a collaborative framework covering Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. By leveraging their respective experience in clinical trial operations and client communications across key regions, the partnership seeks to enhance cross-regional communication efficiency and improve operational stability in global clinical trial projects.

Key areas of collaboration under the MOU include clinical trial operations and sample analysis collaboration across regions; project management support and coordinated client communication by region; joint marketing collaboration; joint client development and market expansion; and the enhancement of service competitiveness through test item alignment and improved analytical efficiency.

By combining MICS's extensive experience and network in Europe and the U.S. with GCCL's specialized analytical capabilities and project management expertise in the APAC region, the two companies expect to offer a more seamlessly connected and optimized environment for multinational clinical trial operations and analysis.

"This agreement represents an important opportunity to effectively combine the expertise and customer bases of both organizations and further strengthen the global clinical trial ecosystem," said Łukasz Hubisz, General Manager of MICS. "Through our collaboration with GCCL, we aim to strengthen communication with clients in Asia and support the smoother execution of global clinical trial projects."

Kwan Goo Cho, CEO of GCCL, added, "This partnership marks an important first step in reinforcing clinical collaboration between Europe and Asia. Through our strategic cooperation with MICS, we aim to set new standards for global clinical trial execution and deliver meaningful analytical outcomes for our clients."

About GCCL

GCCL, a subsidiary of the GC Group, is a leading total solution provider for clinical trial sample analysis, offering an integrated "one-stop lab solution" with central, bioanalysis, and BSL-3 labs under a single system. With tailored solutions, GCCL delivers precise and efficient analytical services across all phases of clinical trials, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in new drug development. Leveraging advanced platforms and LIMS, the company supports partners across Asia and beyond with customized and compliant solutions. In recognition of its leadership, GCCL recently received Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the Asia-Pacific clinical sample analysis services industry. For more details, visit: www.eng.gccl.co.kr.

About Medicover Integrated Clinical Services (MICS)

Medicover Integrated Clinical Services (MICS) is a strategic business organization of Medicover Diagnostic Services that supports the development and commercialization of innovative therapies and medicines. MICS focuses on clinical applications and clients from pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, biopharma, biotech, medtech and contract research organizations (CROs). MICS' activities are organized along discrete service lines: Central Laboratory Services, Site Management Organization, Precision Medicine. MICS has been providing bespoke services to clients and their patients for over 20 years, making strategic use of Medicover assets, including laboratories with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, medical clinics and hospitals, as well as the vast expertise and enthusiasm of a global workforce. For more details, visit:: Medicover MICS.

