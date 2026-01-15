GCCL and OPIS Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Global Clinical Trial Capabilities

YONGIN, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCCL, a leading South Korea-based provider of clinical trial sample analysis, and OPIS, a global full-service contract research organization (CRO), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the sidelines of the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2026 in San Francisco, USA, to expand their collaboration and strengthen their position in the global clinical trial market.

With the rising proportion of multinational clinical trials, sponsors face varying regulatory requirements, clinical environments, and data demands across regions, driving growing demand for tailored CRO services. GCCL and OPIS will address these needs by combining their expertise to deliver integrated solutions that optimize clinical trial planning, sample analysis, and data management, offering comprehensive and customized services for biopharmaceutical companies in Europe and Asia.

At the signing ceremony, representatives from both companies discussed establishing a collaborative framework across multiple areas, including joint global clinical trial services, conducting joint projects, development of new business opportunities, and additional initiatives.

Through this collaboration, GCCL aims to expand strategic partnerships with global CROs and research organizations, strengthen its capability to deliver fully integrated clinical trial solutions across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, and extend tailored services to a broader range of biopharmaceutical companies.

Commenting on the partnership, Giovanni Trolese, Vice President at OPIS, said, "This collaboration combines OPIS's Europe-focused global network with GCCL's clinical trial analysis expertise, creating a significant opportunity to deliver integrated and efficient clinical trial services to clients. We look forward to further expanding the global clinical trial network and continuously enhancing client-focused, innovative solutions through our close collaboration with GCCL."

KwanGoo Cho, CEO of GCCL, added, "This MOU represents more than a partnership; it is a strategic collaboration to deliver optimized clinical trial solutions for global biopharmaceutical companies. By leveraging our close cooperation, we aim to maximize operational efficiency and provide tailored solutions to a diverse range of sponsors, generating tangible business synergies."

About GCCL

GCCL, a subsidiary of the GC Group, is a leading clinical trial sample analysis provider offering an integrated "one-stop lab solution" with central, bioanalysis, and BSL-3 labs under one system. With tailored solutions, GCCL delivers precise and efficient analytical services across all phases of clinical trials, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in new drug development. Leveraging advanced platforms and LIMS, the company supports partners across Asia and beyond with customized and compliant solutions. In recognition of its leadership, GCCL recently received Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the Asia-Pacific clinical sample analysis services industry. For more details, visit: https://eng.gccl.co.kr/.

About OPIS

OPIS was founded in 1998 by medical doctors from the Pharma Industry and is a global clinical CRO with 26 years of experience in a wide range of therapeutic areas. OPIS provides full-service, 360° clinical trial support from study concept creation and protocol development to full project execution, study data handling, and up to study closure, analysis, and reporting. OPIS manages Phase I-IV, interventional, non-interventional, and medical device studies on an international level. OPIS is committed to continuous growth and expansion, and currently has affiliates in 18 countries around the world. For more details, visit: www.opisresearch.com

