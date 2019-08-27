GCF Launches Green Champions Awards To Recognize Outstanding Climate Change Efforts In Developing Countries

GCF Deputy Executive Javier Manzanares announced the Awards during GCF's Global Programming Conference. "We want to recognize the contribution of these climate champions, and shine a light on their efforts," said Mr Manzanares.

AWARDS CATEGORIES

Climate Youth Champion

Young people who are making a difference in responding to the climate challenge. Nominees must be up to 25 years old.

Climate Gender Champion

A person that has a track record in emphasizing the inclusiveness of women in climate action.

Climate Community Champion

A person or organization that is central to a community's engagement with climate action.

Transformational Country Champion

A person or organization in a developing country which has made notable progress in pursuing a GCF country program, using GCF readiness effectively; excelling in stakeholder consultation.

Climate Entrepreneur

A person or organization making inroads in bringing the private sector into climate finance.

Climate Lifetime Achievement Champion

An individual who is a recognized trailblazer in promoting climate action.

ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility will include organizations and individuals engaged in supporting GCF projects and readiness activities, but it will not be limited to GCF activities: any individual or organization engaged in noteworthy climate action will be eligible for nomination.

Nominations will be accepted from September 2nd on https://www.greenclimate.fund . Jury will consider the following evaluation criteria: Paradigm Shift Potential, Climate Impact/Result Potential, Innovation, and Knowledge Sharing.

ABOUT GCF

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is a new global fund created to support the efforts of developing countries to respond to the challenge of climate change. GCF helps developing countries limit or reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change. It seeks to promote a paradigm shift to low-emission and climate-resilient development.

For information on the Green Champions GCF Awards or GCF, visit https://www.greenclimate.fund ; find us on Twitter (@GCF_News) and Instagram (@greenclimatefund).

SOURCE The Green Climate Fund

