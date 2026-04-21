GCG Telecom Solutions Rebrands as Electro Wire Telecom Solutions, the Trusted Name Behind High-Stakes Network Builds

Reinforcing a legacy of precision, certainty and execution across telecom and broadband infrastructure

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG, a leading value-added distributor of connectivity, power, automation, and supply chain solutions, today announced the next evolution of GCG Telecom Solutions with its rebrand to Electro Wire Telecom Solutions, aligning the brand with its legendary product portfolio and its long-standing reputation for precision, execution, and trusted partnership across telecom and broadband infrastructure.

With U.S. telecom providers continuing to invest tens of billions of dollars annually in network infrastructure, and with federal programs like the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program accelerating deployment, the scale and complexity of network builds are increasing. Electro Wire Telecom Solutions meets that demand with high-performance connectivity solutions engineered for real-world conditions, going beyond traditional distribution to help customers plan, execute, and deliver with confidence.

As telecom demands have evolved, GCG has grown alongside them, expanding capabilities, scaling operations, and deepening its role in complex network deployments. The Electro Wire name reflects that evolution, more precisely representing a business built to address today's more demanding infrastructure environment.

"Telecom teams are operating under increasing pressure to move faster without compromising quality," said Kurt King, Senior Vice President of Electro Wire Telecom Solutions. "That environment leaves no room for guesswork. We deliver certainty from the start by aligning requirements early, engineering precise solutions, and ensuring deployments perform as engineered in the field. Anchoring our name to the Electro Wire brand reflects how our customers already know us: as a partner they trust to get it right when the stakes are high."

Grounded in deep field experience supporting critical infrastructure, Electro Wire Telecom Solutions takes a disciplined, hands-on approach that spans product selection, logistics, and technical support. By working side by side with project stakeholders and deployment teams from the beginning, the company helps customers reduce risk, accelerate deployment, and eliminate costly rework—ensuring outcomes are predictable and performance holds up under pressure.

"We've been in business for 10+ years and throughout that decade Electro Wire has been a critical partner in helping us deliver for our customers," said Greg O'Polka, Owner, Rush Telecom Pro. "Their team is always ready to help, stays in constant communication, and follows through on the details that matter in our day-to-day business. That level of support makes a real difference when timelines are tight and expectations are high."

The company will debut the Electro Wire Telecom Solutions brand at Connect (X) 2026 in booth 806, where it will showcase how its disciplined, partnership-driven approach enables optimized network deployments.

About Genuine Cable Group (GCG)

GCG is a leading value-added provider of wire, cable, connectivity, and automation solutions serving diverse markets, including Industrial Automation, Communications, Data Centers, and Industrial OEM. GCG also has cable assembly operations and is proud to be a leading wire and cable provider to the U.S. Navy.

CONTACT: Heather Poulin

COMPANY: GCG

PHONE: 561-657-5201

EMAIL: [email protected]

WEB: Electrowire.com

SOURCE GCG