GCI: The World Cup's 174 Billion Illegal Streaming Problem

GCI estimates 174.3 billion qualifying illegal stream views globally across the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with 95% carrying advertising for unregulated gambling

HENDERSON, Nev. , Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Compliance International (GCI) today releases its first complete global measurement of illegal streaming across the 2026 FIFA World Cup, estimating 174.3 billion qualifying illegal stream views of 90 seconds plus (90S+) globally across the tournament.

GCI's analysis found:

174.3 billion qualifying illegal stream views of 90S+ globally across the tournament

1.68 billion average qualifying illegal stream views of 90S+ per match, globally

6.2 billion qualifying illegal stream views of 90S+ globally for the Spain vs Argentina Final

95% of qualifying illegal stream views of 90S+ globally carried advertising for unregulated gambling

The estimate is derived from GCI's global monitoring and marketplace intelligence, using multiple proprietary and third-party licensed data sources.

A qualifying illegal stream view requires at least 90 seconds of streaming, denoting a "committed view". This is a stream-view measure, not a unique viewer count. The methodology accounts for stream interruptions, forced refreshes, reloads, mirror switches and channel resets throughout each match.

Before the World Cup

Before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, GCI President Ismail Vali made two predictions to Forbes: Spain would lift the trophy, and the tournament's biggest beneficiary would be crime and unregulated gambling.

Spain won the World Cup.

GCI's post-tournament analysis now reveals the scale of the second warning: 174.3 billion qualifying illegal stream views globally, with 95% carrying advertising for unregulated gambling.

The Dark Nexus

GCI's analysis identifies a dark nexus between illegal streaming and unregulated online gambling.

When professional sports returned at the end of the pandemic, this relationship had become a cornerstone of the unregulated online gambling economy. Illegal streaming of sports is now a core gateway through which unregulated gambling operators can reach huge mainstream audiences and pay for that exposure and customer acquisition through pay-on-performance affiliate deals.

GCI monitoring shows that illegal streamers can receive payment for advertising and referring audiences to unregulated gambling, with affiliate deals offering between 25% and 50% of net gaming revenue produced by unregulated gambling operators from referred customers.

The result is a powerful illegal economy: premium sports content attracts mainstream audiences; illegal streaming monetizes that attention; and unregulated gambling pays to acquire those audiences.

This relationship was previously identified by GCI in Great Britain. Analysis released in January 2026 found 3.1 billion illegal stream views of 90 seconds plus across the Top 10 sports in Great Britain during 2024 and another 1.6 billion during the first half of 2025, with unregulated gambling advertising present upon 89% of illegal sports streams.

The World Cup demonstrates the same relationship at global scale.

One Marketplace

Consumers experience one marketplace, in which legal and illegal streaming compete for the same audience.

Legal streaming can introduce additional consumer friction through access restrictions, platform fragmentation, latency, buffering and differences in service or picture quality. Illegal streaming steals that same premium sports content and competes within that same marketplace by offering audiences all the sports, in one place, for "free".

The commercial consequences extend across the sports ecosystem. Legal broadcasting supports rights holders, broadcasters and the wider sports ecosystem. Illegal streaming extracts value from that system while simultaneously creating a customer-acquisition channel for unregulated gambling.

The scale of that potential extraction is illustrated by GCI's question:

If just 1% of illegal stream views had gone through legal channels, how much more revenue could have been distributed to rights holders, broadcasters and other stakeholders in the wider sports ecosystem?

$593 Billion World Cup Gambling Marketplace

Illegal streaming sits within a much larger unregulated online gambling economy.

GCI estimated the 2026 FIFA World Cup would generate $593 billion in global online betting handle — the value of money wagered on World Cup betting online.

Of that total, $409 billion — 69% — was unregulated, compared with $184 billion — 31% — regulated.

While regulated operators saw record activity, the majority of wagering value flowed through offshore, unregulated and unlicensed channels.

Illegal streaming connects these two parts of the marketplace by delivering sports audiences to unregulated gambling operators while those consumers are watching live events and each game presents fresh betting prospects.

When Content Is "Free"

The commercial relationship with unregulated gambling is not the only risk associated with illegal streaming.

GCI's analysis found that video players, pop-ups and fake "click to watch in HD/4K" buttons can hide malware, spyware and keystroke loggers, exposing audiences to data harvesting and other forms of cybercrime.

For illegal streaming, unregulated gambling provides a short-term revenue engine. The longer-term opportunity can be the audience itself.

Given the duration of sports events, particularly World Cup matches, GCI warns that audiences can unwittingly provide crime with a 90-minute-plus window into their "digital soul".

Leadership Commentary:

Matt Holt, CEO of Gaming Compliance International (GCI), said:

"174 billion qualifying illegal stream views should remove any remaining illusion that illegal streaming is a marginal problem for sport. Consumers experience one marketplace, and illegal streaming is an industrial-scale part of it — competing for the same audiences and extracting value that should support rights holders, broadcasters and the wider sports ecosystem.

"When 95% of qualifying illegal stream views carry advertising for unregulated gambling, illegal streaming is not simply stealing content. It is providing one of the world's largest sporting audiences as an acquisition channel for the unregulated gambling economy."

Ismail Vali, President of Gaming Compliance International (GCI) and founder and former CEO of Yield Sec, added:

"The World Cup showed us the dark nexus between illegal streaming and unregulated gambling at a scale we have never measured before.

"Consumers experience one marketplace. Legal broadcasters pay for rights, invest in content and compete for audiences. Illegal streaming steals the same content, puts it all in one place for 'free', and monetizes the audience through unregulated gambling and other forms of crime.

"That is where displacement becomes replacement.

"Crime does not need to create the football, own the rights or stage the World Cup. It simply needs to steal the content, capture the audience and monetize both. And what does crime do with the money it makes? It makes more crime.

"The answer is not another game of whack-a-mole against individual URLs. We need to understand and act upon the entire marketplace: monitor it, police the illegal ecosystem and its supply chain, enforce proportionately, and optimize the legal sector so consumers have every reason to remain within it."

The full GCI Illegal Streaming – Global: World Cup 2026 report is available from Gaming Compliance International (GCI).

About Gaming Compliance International (GCI)

GCI is the proven leader in regulatory gaming compliance technology and consultancy, providing a single-source, AI-powered platform for player protection, advertising and media content monitoring, black-market mitigation, automated data capture, revenue auditing, and operator compliance reporting.

GCI's focus is on enhancing marketplace transparency and revenue optimization for governments, regulators, and licensed operators while establishing a robust compliance framework that protects jurisdictions, audiences, and the broader gaming ecosystem.

www.gamingcompliance.com

Media Contact

Alastair Graham,

SVP Strategic Operations, Gaming Compliance International (GCI)

+63 917 312 7802 | [email protected]

SOURCE Gaming Compliance International