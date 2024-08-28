GCL SI Announces Membership of the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy

GCL SI Showcases Cutting-Edge Carbon Reduction Innovations at Intersolar South America 2024

SAO PAULO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL SI, a prominent player in the solar power industry, is marking a significant milestone at Intersolar South America 2024 in São Paulo, Brazil. The company has officially joined the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSOLAR), a pivotal move that underscores its commitment to advancing the solar energy market in Brazil. The both parties signed the membership agreement during the event, symbolizing a promising collaboration aimed at fostering sustainable energy solutions within the region.

Rodrigo Ferreira F. Pedroso, Board Member ABSOLAR, presented at GCL SI’s workshop on August 26

ABSOLAR is a non-profit organization that represents companies across Brazil's photovoltaic (PV) sector, advocating for their interests and promoting the use of solar energy in the country. "GCL SI is proud to be part of ABSOLAR, an organization that is committed to improving knowledge in the solar industry and promoting this technology in Brazil. This collaboration will allow us to expand our presence in the Latin American market and leverage ABSOLAR's expertise to drive the development of solar energy in Brazil", said Enrique Garcia Ferreiro, Head of Iberia & LATAM of GCL SI.

GCL Group currently boasts the world's largest granular silicon production capacity of 420,000 tons. With a carbon emission of 20.74 kg CO2 per kilogram of granular silicon, it significantly outperforms the traditional Siemens method production, reducing carbon emissions by 74%.

Alongside the FBR granular silicon, GCL SI also showcased its mainstream module products in this exhibition, which include NT10/78GDF, NT10/72GDF, and NT12R/66GDF, featuring the latest GCL Carbon Data Platform. This platform represents the world's first carbon management platform in the solar PV industry that integrates granular silicon technology, blockchain technology, and digital intelligence technology. With granular silicon at its decarbonization core and SiRo modules as its end result, it enables traceable, verifiable, trustworthy, and tamper-proof carbon footprint management across the industry chain. This achievement visualizes, quantifies, and authenticates the low carbon footprint of granular silicon module products, with each module carbon values reaching industry-leading lows under dynamic traceability.

GCL SI's membership in ABSOLAR undoubtedly marks another milestone for the brand in the Brazilian and Latin American markets, signaling further expansion of brand influence and the maturation of local sales networks.

