Gcore AI-powered Speech Recognition service sets new speed and scalability standard for broadcasters, VOD and content owners

LUXEMBOURG, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, has today announced the public availability of its powerful Gcore Artificial Intelligence Automated Speech Recognition (AI ASR). It seamlessly integrates into Gcore workflows enabling broadcasters, video on demand (VOD), live streaming, and enterprise content owners to reach new global audiences, significantly enhancing the accessibility of content for those speaking different languages or with hearing impairments.

Existing automated speech recognition (ASR) services can be slow, expensive and place a significant resource burden on content creators and owners. For broadcasters, enterprises or content owners with live news, sports events or investor relations information that must reach customers quickly, speed is essential. Traditional subtitle generation can take hours or even days if multiple languages are involved, and often results in inaccuracies.

The best ASR models, tested and in one place

Unlike other ASR services, Gcore AI ASR is a managed cloud service, supporting 100+ languages, that allows customers to focus on fast subtitle generation for their content, without the need for selecting and fine-tuning artificial intelligence (AI) models. The Gcore team rigorously assesses newly released and updated ASR models, ensuring the best option is available through the pre-configured service. The managed service team supports customers with model selection and fine-tuning them to meet specific needs.

Fast and cost-effective subtitles

Gcore AI ASR is fast and cost-effective, generating subtitles for a one-hour video in under ten minutes, with accuracy levels matching or exceeding those of humans and typically achieving a 4%–5% word error rate. Open-source ASR models for specific languages or subject domains can be selected to enhance accuracy based on the content to be subtitled. This customisation is particularly useful for industry-specific terminology, or content featuring multiple spoken languages.

Alexey Petrovskikh, Head of Streaming Platform at Gcore, comments: "Subtitles are critical to reaching global audiences with content. Gcore's AI speech recognition service—AI ASR—gives broadcasters, content owners and enterprises a cost-effective and accurate way to reach global audiences with fresh, accessible content. It is another step in our commitment to the continuous innovation of our solutions and edge infrastructure."

Gcore AI ASR is available now. Learn more at gcore.com/news/ai-asr-service

About Gcore



Gcore is the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 600+ operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides its solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. The company manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM, due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 160+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers, with a total capacity exceeding 110 Tbps. Learn more at gcore.com and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365043/Gcore_AI_Powered_Speech_Recognition_Service_Infographic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365207/GCORE_NEW_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Gcore