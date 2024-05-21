Gcore And Xsolla Announce Partnership To Drive Global Game Distribution And Faster Downloads

Gcore's edge network to deliver Xsolla Launcher, ensuring global reach, smoother game downloads and higher conversion rates

LUXEMBOURG, May 21, 2024 May 21, 2024 — Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, announced its partnership with video game commerce company Xsolla. The alliance will enable Xsolla to provide game developers and publishers with new global distribution channels catering to gamers worldwide, regardless of their locations. With Gcore's 180 global points of presence (PoPs), players will benefit from reduced time-to-play and smoother, more efficient game downloads.

Xsolla Launcher is a powerful tool for game development companies of all sizes to widen distribution and easily build communities. It streamlines game installation, enhances player communication, and boosts monetization, allowing developers to concentrate on creativity and business logic. By leveraging Gcore's robust CDN, Xsolla Launcher ensures seamless, speedy game downloads for all players by efficiently fetching and caching game components and initiating rapid downloads upon player request.

"At Xsolla, we're committed to elevating the gaming experience for developers and players globally," said David Stelzer, President of Xsolla. "Our collaboration with Gcore's cutting-edge CDN technology significantly narrows the gap between the game and its players by delivering assets at unparalleled speed. This integration into our new Xsolla Launcher sets the bar for high-performance service and empowers our customers to focus on what they do best: create captivating games."

Xsolla engineers chose Gcore CDN for its global network of 180+ edge servers, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of game assets worldwide. With a network capacity exceeding 110 Tbps and connectivity to 14,000 peering partners, Gcore averts congestion and disruptions, even during major releases. Operating under strict security measures and meticulous server maintenance, Gcore guarantees exceptional availability. Additionally, Gcore's CDN integration with its proprietary DNS services further minimizes the risk of service interruptions or outages.

"We're thrilled to be part of Xsolla's pioneering solution, driving the gaming industry forward," commented Ilya Matveev, Business Development Director at Gcore. "Xsolla Launcher brings flexibility to the industry, allowing companies to implement a D2C approach - a way to monetize their existing game fan base without the burden of platform fees. Relying on the power of Gcore's edge infrastructure, Xsolla Launcher is revolutionizing game distribution by eliminating market barriers, reducing development costs, and fostering creativity."

About Gcore

Gcore is a global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 600 operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. Gcore manages its global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 180 points of presence worldwide in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers, with a total capacity exceeding 110 Tbps.



About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Beijing, Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

