Gcore Announces Appointment of New Chief Revenue Officer

New hire brings deep expertise in the fields of Cloud Computing, AI Cloud deployment and Edge AI.

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore — a European provider of public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, security, and AI solutions — has announced the addition of Fabrice Moizan to its executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) with immediate effect.

A seasoned executive with a proven track record of leadership and innovation, Moizan brings unparalleled expertise in the fields of Cloud Computing, AI Cloud deployment and Edge AI to the Gcore executive team. He joined Gcore from Graphcore, where he held the position of Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, overseeing and managing the sales activities on a global scale and orchestrating strategic initiatives that fueled the company's growth trajectory. Prior to this, Moizan was a Sales Lead at NVIDIA for five years, culminating in his appointment as VP Cloud Service Providers for the EMEA region in which he played a key role in expanding the company's market presence and fostering strategic partnerships.

Over the past decade, Gcore has established itself as a global leader in Edge networking with a primary focus on optimizing latency and automation for CDN, security, and Edge Cloud services. Based in France, Moizan will be responsible for spearheading the company's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions for Edge AI.

Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore, said: "Fabrice's appointment underpins the next stage in our corporate mission: to leverage our expertise and deploy cutting-edge AI solutions worldwide, ultimately shaping the future of AI at the Edge. We are delighted to welcome him onto our executive leadership team and leverage his strategic vision and leadership acumen in continuing to drive Gcore's success in this rapidly evolving technological landscape."

Commenting on his appointment, Fabrice Moizan said: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining the fantastic management team at Gcore, and am proud to be part of the company as it continues to grow and innovate in the market of Edge technologies. I am very much looking forward to working with such a talented team whose vision for a more connected world ambition and drive for innovation so closely match my own."

About Gcore

Gcore is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, security, and AI solutions. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 500+ operating from 12 bases worldwide, Gcore provides its solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. The company has been awarded 25+ industry-leading accreditations.

Gcore manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM, due to the average response worldwide time of 20−30 ms. Gcore's network consists of 150+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers, with a total capacity exceeding 110 Tbps.

