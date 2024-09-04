Gcore Appoints New Territory Manager for UK and Nordics

Sean Hammond spearheads company's regional expansion with AI portfolio of solutions

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Sean Hammond, an expert in the convergence of AI and digital media, to head up its fast-expanding UK and Nordics territory.

A skilled sales professional with wide experience and technical knowledge of the digital media sector, Sean Hammond comes to Gcore after three years at Lumen Technologies. He has expertise in helping enterprises and broadcasters to deliver their applications closer to users, a skill that will be essential in his role promoting Gcore's streaming, CDN, FastEdge, and AI Inference at the Edge solutions.

Hammond, who has also worked as Head of Service and Delivery at Simplestream and at StreamAMG, has a clear understanding of how AI innovations are transforming streaming performance and is well positioned to communicate complex applications while also building trusted relationships with Gcore customers.

Fabrice Moizan, CRO at Gcore, said: "The UK and Nordics are strategically important for the growth of our European and international business, and Sean is the ideal manager to spearhead that expansion. He is already proving his enthusiasm for the role, meeting with customers and building rewarding relationships and his customer-centric approach means that their needs are consistently being met."

Sean Hammond commented: "Developing the UK and Nordics for Gcore is a fantastic opportunity, allowing me to bring truly cutting-edge, AI-enabled technology to a burgeoning market. Working with Gcore means being at the heart of the AI revolution, allowing enterprise customers to maximise their opportunities, and compete at the highest level."

Hammond will be part of the Gcore team that will showcase streaming and AI innovations for broadcasting at scale at IBC 2024 (stand 5.H14), highlighting AI advancements in speech recognition and content moderation.

About Gcore

Gcore is a global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a team of 600 operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. Gcore manages its global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 180 points of presence worldwide in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers, with a total network capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.

gcore.com

