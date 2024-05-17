GDIT Awarded $185 Million Task Order to Provide Global Cybersecurity Services for U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center

Company will secure industrial control systems at 188 installations worldwide

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded a $185 million recompete task order to provide cybersecurity services for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC). The task order, awarded by the 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., has a one-year base period and four option years.

AFCEC, a subordinate unit of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, is responsible for facility investment planning, design and construction, property management and environmental compliance and restoration. GDIT will research and develop new strategies to mitigate cybersecurity risks to the Air Force's industrial control systems. These systems include building automation, life safety, utility monitoring and airfield control. The company will leverage its cybersecurity and zero trust expertise to perform this work at 188 installations worldwide.

"Protecting our operational technologies from our adversaries is vital to our national security," said Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior vice president for Defense. "As a long-standing partner of the Air Force, we look forward to reimagining new ways to secure its critical infrastructure."

For more than 50 years, GDIT has supported the Air Force with critical programs, including those in support of global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, automation of security services, and advancement of digital engineering. Last year, the company won one of its biggest Air Force programs when it swept all initial task orders on a $4.5 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity security support services contract.

GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

