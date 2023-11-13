GDIT Awarded $2.5 Billion IDIQ Contract for Electronic Health Record Modernization by the Indian Health Service

New Oracle Health EHR system will improve data sharing and access to health services for 2.6 million American Indians and Alaska Natives

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded a $2.5 billion indefinite delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Indian Health Service (IHS) to modernize its electronic health record (EHR) system. The 10-year contract has a five-year base period with five option years.

As an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, IHS provides federal health services to 2.6 million American Indians and Alaska Natives belonging to 574 federally recognized tribes in 37 states. Under the contract, GDIT will replace the agency's existing health record and patient system with a new cloud-based enterprise EHR system from Oracle Health.

The new EHR will be hosted in a secure Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) high cloud environment, which will scale to meet the future needs of the program. This solution will enable better data access and sharing across geographically dispersed IHS and tribal health facilities nationwide, improving patient experience and quality of care.

"This new electronic health record system will improve the lives of American Indians and Alaska Natives nationwide by providing essential tools to lower barriers to healthcare," said Kamal Narang, GDIT's vice president and general manager for Federal Health. "We look forward to building on our 20-year partnership with IHS and implementing the agency's IT modernization goals to serve the health needs for current and future generations."

"Oracle Health's EHR is the most widely used EHR around the globe and has been proven in the world's most complex environments, including the United States Department of Defense," said Mike Sicilia, executive vice president of Oracle Industries. "We are confident that our technology and partnership with GDIT will help IHS improve the experience for providers and deliver better healthcare outcomes for millions of American Indians and Alaska Natives."

Since 2003, GDIT has provided mission-critical IT programs to IHS, including developing and maintaining its current EHR, the Resource and Patient Management System; implementing a Covid-19 vaccination reporting system; and developing a population health management software solution to promote and track health screenings.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems, and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com

