General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

Dec 03, 2025

RESTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's common stock, payable February 6, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 16, 2026.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

