GDIT Awarded $299 Million Contract to Support Pentagon's Network Infrastructure

General Dynamics

Sep 19, 2024, 15:30 ET

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded a $299 million contract to continue supporting the Pentagon's network infrastructure. The contract, awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) through the Joint Service Provider Enterprise Transport Management-Next Generation (JSP ETM-NG) program, has a one-year base period and two six-month options.

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, announced today that it was awarded a $299 million contract to continue supporting the Pentagon’s network infrastructure. Photo Credit: Department of Defense
Under the program, GDIT will continue to operate and maintain the Pentagon and National Capitol Region's network infrastructure, which supports more than 55,000 customers. The company will also optimize the IT environment and improve the speed, security and reliability of the network infrastructure.

"Enhancing the Pentagon's network infrastructure will further advance technological superiority for our warfighters," said Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior vice president for Defense. "We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with DISA and reimagining new ways to provide a modern, secure and reliable network."

GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics