General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth-quarter net earnings of $1.1 billion, diluted EPS of $4.17, on $14.4 billion in revenue

Full-year net earnings of $4.2 billion, diluted EPS of $15.45, on $52.6 billion in revenue

$1.6 billion cash provided by operating activities in the quarter, 137% of net earnings

$1.2 billion in capital expenditures for the year, up 27% from 2024

Book-to-bill of 1.6x in the quarter and 1.5x for the full year, ending the year with $118 billion in backlog

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported quarterly net earnings of $1.1 billion on revenue of $14.4 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $4.17.

For the full year, net earnings were $4.2 billion, up 11.3% from 2024, on revenue of $52.6 billion, up 10.1% from 2024. Diluted EPS for the full year was $15.45, up 13.4% from 2024.

"We had a solid fourth quarter, capping off a year that saw growth in revenue and earnings in all four segments coupled with an impressive 30% growth in company-wide backlog," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "As we focus on execution of programs for our customers, we are also preparing aggressively for future growth, investing nearly $1.2 billion in capital expenditures in 2025 – with even more investments planned in the year ahead."

Cash

Cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.6 billion, or 137% of net earnings. For the year, cash provided by operating activities increased by $1 billion over 2024 to $5.1 billion, or 122% of net earnings.

During the year, the company invested $1.2 billion in capital expenditures, made tax payments of $568 million, reduced total debt by $749 million and paid dividends of $1.6 billion, ending 2025 with $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog

Demand remained strong across the company, with orders of $22.4 billion during the quarter. Consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 1.6-to-1 for the quarter and 1.5-to-1 for the year, with full-year book-to-bill exceeding 1-to-1 in each of the four segments. The company ended the year with backlog of $118 billion and estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, of $60.9 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $179 billion at year end, up 24% from a year earlier.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapon systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information is available at www.gd.com .

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results conference call today at 9 a.m. EST. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at GD.com . An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through February 4, 2026, at 800-770-2030 (international +1 647-362-9199), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with the announcement of financial results are available at GD.com . General Dynamics intends to supplement those charts on its website after its earnings call today to include information about 2026 guidance presented during the call.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Three Months Ended December 31

Variance

2025

2024

$

% Revenue $ 14,379

$ 13,338

$ 1,041



7.8 % Operating costs and expenses (12,927)

(11,915)

(1,012)





Operating earnings 1,452

1,423

29



2.0 % Other, net 10

21

(11)





Interest, net (63)

(76)

13





Earnings before income tax 1,399

1,368

31



2.3 % Provision for income tax, net (256)

(220)

(36)





Net earnings $ 1,143

$ 1,148

$ (5)



(0.4) % Earnings per share—basic $4.23

$4.20

$ 0.03



0.7 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 269.9

273.4









Earnings per share—diluted $4.17

$4.15

$ 0.02



0.5 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 273.9

276.9





EXHIBIT B CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Year Ended December 31

Variance

2025

2024

$

% Revenue $ 52,550

$ 47,716

$ 4,834



10.1 % Operating costs and expenses (47,194)

(42,920)

(4,274)





Operating earnings 5,356

4,796

560



11.7 % Other, net 61

68

(7)





Interest, net (314)

(324)

10





Earnings before income tax 5,103

4,540

563



12.4 % Provision for income tax, net (893)

(758)

(135)





Net earnings $ 4,210

$ 3,782

$ 428



11.3 % Earnings per share—basic $ 15.65

$ 13.81

$ 1.84



13.3 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 269.1

273.9









Earnings per share—diluted $ 15.45

$ 13.63

$ 1.82



13.4 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 272.4

277.5











EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended December 31

Variance

2025

2024

$

% Revenue:















Aerospace $ 3,788

$ 3,743

$ 45



1.2 % Marine Systems 4,818

3,960

858



21.7 % Combat Systems 2,535

2,395

140



5.8 % Technologies 3,238

3,240

(2)



(0.1) % Total $ 14,379

$ 13,338

$ 1,041



7.8 % Operating earnings:















Aerospace $ 481

$ 585

$ (104)



(17.8) % Marine Systems 345

200

145



72.5 % Combat Systems 381

356

25



7.0 % Technologies 290

319

(29)



(9.1) % Corporate (45)

(37)

(8)



(21.6) % Total $ 1,452

$ 1,423

$ 29



2.0 % Operating margin:















Aerospace 12.7 %

15.6 %









Marine Systems 7.2 %

5.1 %









Combat Systems 15.0 %

14.9 %









Technologies 9.0 %

9.8 %









Total 10.1 %

10.7 %











EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Year Ended December 31

Variance

2025

2024

$

% Revenue:















Aerospace $ 13,110

$ 11,249

$ 1,861



16.5 % Marine Systems 16,723

14,343

2,380



16.6 % Combat Systems 9,246

8,997

249



2.8 % Technologies 13,471

13,127

344



2.6 % Total $ 52,550

$ 47,716

$ 4,834



10.1 % Operating earnings:















Aerospace $ 1,746

$ 1,464

$ 282



19.3 % Marine Systems 1,177

935

242



25.9 % Combat Systems 1,331

1,276

55



4.3 % Technologies 1,277

1,260

17



1.3 % Corporate (175)

(139)

(36)



(25.9) % Total $ 5,356

$ 4,796

$ 560



11.7 % Operating margin:















Aerospace 13.3 %

13.0 %









Marine Systems 7.0 %

6.5 %









Combat Systems 14.4 %

14.2 %









Technologies 9.5 %

9.6 %









Total 10.2 %

10.1 %











EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



(Unaudited)





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 2,333

$ 1,697 Accounts receivable 2,406

2,977 Unbilled receivables 8,380

8,248 Inventories 9,232

9,724 Other current assets 1,897

1,740 Total current assets 24,248

24,386 Noncurrent assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 7,525

6,467 Intangible assets, net 1,375

1,520 Goodwill 21,009

20,556 Other assets 3,092

2,951 Total noncurrent assets 33,001

31,494 Total assets $ 57,249

$ 55,880 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,006

$ 1,502 Accounts payable 2,678

3,344 Customer advances and deposits 9,824

9,491 Other current liabilities 3,288

3,487 Total current liabilities 16,796

17,824 Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt 7,007

7,260 Other liabilities 7,824

8,733 Total noncurrent liabilities 14,831

15,993 Shareholders' equity:





Common stock 482

482 Surplus 4,403

4,062 Retained earnings 44,080

41,487 Treasury stock (22,860)

(22,450) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (483)

(1,518) Total shareholders' equity 25,622

22,063 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 57,249

$ 55,880

EXHIBIT F CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS









Year Ended December 31

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:





Net earnings $ 4,210

$ 3,782 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 680

644 Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 244

242 Equity-based compensation expense 196

183 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 256

(86) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 556

16 Unbilled receivables (146)

(261) Inventories 450

(1,195) Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable (664)

247 Customer advances and deposits (4)

343 Other, net (658)

197 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,120

4,112 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (1,161)

(916) Other, net (123)

(37) Net cash used by investing activities (1,284)

(953) Cash flows from financing activities:





Dividends paid (1,593)

(1,529) Repayment of fixed-rate notes (1,500)

(500) Proceeds from fixed-rate notes 747

— Purchases of common stock (637)

(1,501) Other, net (207)

161 Net cash used by financing activities (3,190)

(3,369) Net cash used by discontinued operations (10)

(6) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents 636

(216) Cash and equivalents at beginning of year 1,697

1,913 Cash and equivalents at end of year $ 2,333

$ 1,697

EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Other Financial Information:















December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024







Debt-to-equity (a) 31.3 %

39.7 %







Book value per share (b) $ 94.76

$ 81.61







Shares outstanding 270,389,759

270,340,502

























Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

2025

2024

2025

2024 Income tax payments, net $ 305

$ 435

$ 568

$ 560 Company-sponsored research and development (c) $ 147

$ 144

$ 486

$ 565 Return on sales (d) 7.9 %

8.6 %

8.0 %

7.9 % Return on equity (e)







17.9 %

17.2 %















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:















Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

2025

2024

2025

2024 Free cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,561

$ 2,160

$ 5,120

$ 4,112 Capital expenditures (609)

(355)

(1,161)

(916) Free cash flow (f) $ 952

$ 1,805

$ 3,959

$ 3,196















Return on invested capital:













Net earnings







$ 4,210

$ 3,782 After-tax interest expense







318

310 After-tax amortization expense







193

191 Net operating profit after taxes







4,721

4,283 Average invested capital







33,212

32,451 Return on invested capital (g)







14.2 %

13.2 %

















December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024







Net debt:













Total debt $ 8,013

$ 8,762







Less cash and equivalents 2,333

1,697







Net debt (h) $ 5,680

$ 7,065









Notes describing the calculation of the other financial information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures are on the following page.

EXHIBIT G (Cont.)

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of year end. (b) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of year end. (c) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs. (d) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue. (e) Return on equity is calculated by dividing net earnings by our average total equity during the year. Average total equity is calculated using the total equity balance at the end of the preceding year and the total equity balances at the end of each of the four quarters of the year presented. (f) We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management. (g) We believe return on invested capital (ROIC) is a useful measure for investors because it reflects our ability to generate returns from the capital we have deployed in our operations. We use ROIC to evaluate investment decisions and as a performance measure in evaluating management. We define ROIC as net operating profit after taxes divided by average invested capital. Net operating profit after taxes is defined as net earnings plus after-tax interest and amortization expense, calculated using the statutory federal income tax rate. Average invested capital is defined as the sum of the average debt and average shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss. Average debt and average shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss are calculated using the respective balances at the end of the preceding year and the respective balances at the end of each of the four quarters of the year presented. ROIC excludes goodwill impairments and non-economic accounting changes as they are not reflective of company performance. (h) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Funded

Unfunded

Total Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total Estimated Contract Value Fourth Quarter 2025:



















Aerospace

$ 20,804

$ 1,024

$ 21,828

$ 1,120

$ 22,948 Marine Systems

36,808

15,532

52,340

11,823

64,163 Combat Systems

26,064

1,154

27,218

14,670

41,888 Technologies

9,865

6,795

16,660

33,280

49,940 Total

$ 93,541

$ 24,505

$ 118,046

$ 60,893

$ 178,939 Third Quarter 2025:



















Aerospace

$ 19,476

$ 1,131

$ 20,607

$ 1,147

$ 21,754 Marine Systems

38,757

14,854

53,611

14,839

68,450 Combat Systems

17,232

1,470

18,702

9,553

28,255 Technologies

10,269

6,668

16,937

32,341

49,278 Total

$ 85,734

$ 24,123

$ 109,857

$ 57,880

$ 167,737 Fourth Quarter 2024:



















Aerospace

$ 18,895

$ 798

$ 19,693

$ 1,132

$ 20,825 Marine Systems

30,530

9,288

39,818

9,560

49,378 Combat Systems

16,142

838

16,980

8,647

25,627 Technologies

9,577

4,529

14,106

34,029

48,135 Total

$ 75,144

$ 15,453

$ 90,597

$ 53,368

$ 143,965

* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1 BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT H-2 BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT I AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months



2025

2024

2025

2024 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):















Large-cabin aircraft

41

42

136

118 Mid-cabin aircraft

4

5

22

18 Total

45

47

158

136

















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:















Orders*

$ 5,075

$ 3,814

$ 15,492

$ 11,278 Revenue

3,788

3,743

13,110

11,249 Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.3x

1.0x

1.2x

1.0x * Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

