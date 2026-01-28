General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

General Dynamics

Jan 28, 2026, 07:00 ET

  • Fourth-quarter net earnings of $1.1 billion, diluted EPS of $4.17, on $14.4 billion in revenue
  • Full-year net earnings of $4.2 billion, diluted EPS of $15.45, on $52.6 billion in revenue
  • $1.6 billion cash provided by operating activities in the quarter, 137% of net earnings
  • $1.2 billion in capital expenditures for the year, up 27% from 2024
  • Book-to-bill of 1.6x in the quarter and 1.5x for the full year, ending the year with $118 billion in backlog

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported quarterly net earnings of $1.1 billion on revenue of $14.4 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $4.17.

For the full year, net earnings were $4.2 billion, up 11.3% from 2024, on revenue of $52.6 billion, up 10.1% from 2024. Diluted EPS for the full year was $15.45, up 13.4% from 2024.

"We had a solid fourth quarter, capping off a year that saw growth in revenue and earnings in all four segments coupled with an impressive 30% growth in company-wide backlog," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "As we focus on execution of programs for our customers, we are also preparing aggressively for future growth, investing nearly $1.2 billion in capital expenditures in 2025 – with even more investments planned in the year ahead."

Cash
Cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.6 billion, or 137% of net earnings. For the year, cash provided by operating activities increased by $1 billion over 2024 to $5.1 billion, or 122% of net earnings.

During the year, the company invested $1.2 billion in capital expenditures, made tax payments of $568 million, reduced total debt by $749 million and paid dividends of $1.6 billion, ending 2025 with $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog
Demand remained strong across the company, with orders of $22.4 billion during the quarter. Consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 1.6-to-1 for the quarter and 1.5-to-1 for the year, with full-year book-to-bill exceeding 1-to-1 in each of the four segments. The company ended the year with backlog of $118 billion and estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, of $60.9 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $179 billion at year end, up 24% from a year earlier.

About General Dynamics
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapon systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information is available at www.gd.com.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results conference call today at 9 a.m. EST. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at GD.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through February 4, 2026, at 800-770-2030 (international +1 647-362-9199), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with the announcement of financial results are available at GD.com. General Dynamics intends to supplement those charts on its website after its earnings call today to include information about 2026 guidance presented during the call.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com. 

EXHIBIT A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Three Months Ended December 31


Variance


2025

2024

$

%

Revenue

$          14,379

$          13,338

$     1,041

7.8 %

Operating costs and expenses

(12,927)

(11,915)

(1,012)


Operating earnings

1,452

1,423

29

2.0 %

Other, net

10

21

(11)


Interest, net

(63)

(76)

13


Earnings before income tax

1,399

1,368

31

2.3 %

Provision for income tax, net

(256)

(220)

(36)


Net earnings

$            1,143

$            1,148

$           (5)

(0.4) %

Earnings per share—basic

$4.23

$4.20

$       0.03

0.7 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

269.9

273.4




Earnings per share—diluted

$4.17

$4.15

$       0.02

0.5 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     

273.9

276.9

EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Year Ended December 31


Variance


2025

2024

$

%

Revenue

$          52,550

$          47,716

$     4,834

10.1 %

Operating costs and expenses

(47,194)

(42,920)

(4,274)


Operating earnings

5,356

4,796

560

11.7 %

Other, net

61

68

(7)


Interest, net

(314)

(324)

10


Earnings before income tax

5,103

4,540

563

12.4 %

Provision for income tax, net

(893)

(758)

(135)


Net earnings

$            4,210

$           3,782

$       428

11.3 %

Earnings per share—basic

$            15.65

$           13.81

$      1.84

13.3 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

269.1

273.9




Earnings per share—diluted

$            15.45

$           13.63

$      1.82

13.4 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding      

272.4

277.5




EXHIBIT C
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS


Three Months Ended December 31


Variance


2025

2024

$

%

Revenue:









Aerospace

$               3,788

$            3,743

$          45

1.2 %

Marine Systems

4,818

3,960

858

21.7 %

Combat Systems

2,535

2,395

140

5.8 %

Technologies

3,238

3,240

(2)

(0.1) %

Total

$             14,379

$          13,338

$     1,041

7.8 %

 Operating earnings:                                      









Aerospace

$                  481

$               585

$       (104)

(17.8) %

Marine Systems

345

200

145

72.5 %

Combat Systems

381

356

25

7.0 %

Technologies

290

319

(29)

(9.1) %

Corporate

(45)

(37)

(8)

(21.6) %

Total

$              1,452

$            1,423

$          29

2.0 %

Operating margin:









Aerospace

12.7 %

15.6 %




Marine Systems

7.2 %

5.1 %




Combat Systems

15.0 %

14.9 %




Technologies

9.0 %

9.8 %




Total

10.1 %

10.7 %




EXHIBIT D
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS


Year Ended December 31


Variance


2025

2024

$

%

Revenue:









Aerospace

$          13,110

$          11,249

$      1,861

16.5 %

Marine Systems

16,723

14,343

2,380

16.6 %

Combat Systems

9,246

8,997

249

2.8 %

Technologies

13,471

13,127

344

2.6 %

Total

$          52,550

$          47,716

$      4,834

10.1 %

 Operating earnings:                                        









Aerospace

$            1,746

$            1,464

$         282

19.3 %

Marine Systems

1,177

935

242

25.9 %

Combat Systems

1,331

1,276

55

4.3 %

Technologies

1,277

1,260

17

1.3 %

Corporate

(175)

(139)

(36)

(25.9) %

Total

$            5,356

$            4,796

$         560

11.7 %

Operating margin:









Aerospace

13.3 %

13.0 %




Marine Systems

7.0 %

6.5 %




Combat Systems

14.4 %

14.2 %




Technologies

9.5 %

9.6 %




Total

10.2 %

10.1 %




EXHIBIT E
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS


(Unaudited)


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and equivalents

$                    2,333

$                    1,697

Accounts receivable

2,406

2,977

Unbilled receivables

8,380

8,248

Inventories

9,232

9,724

Other current assets

1,897

1,740

Total current assets

24,248

24,386

Noncurrent assets:




Property, plant and equipment, net

7,525

6,467

Intangible assets, net

1,375

1,520

Goodwill

21,009

20,556

Other assets

3,092

2,951

Total noncurrent assets

33,001

31,494

Total assets

$                    57,249

$                    55,880

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt                                     

$                      1,006

$                      1,502

Accounts payable

2,678

3,344

Customer advances and deposits

9,824

9,491

Other current liabilities

3,288

3,487

Total current liabilities

16,796

17,824

Noncurrent liabilities:




Long-term debt

7,007

7,260

Other liabilities

7,824

8,733

Total noncurrent liabilities

14,831

15,993

Shareholders' equity:




Common stock

482

482

Surplus

4,403

4,062

Retained earnings

44,080

41,487

Treasury stock

(22,860)

(22,450)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(483)

(1,518)

Total shareholders' equity

25,622

22,063

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                    57,249

$                    55,880

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS  





Year Ended December 31


2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:




      Net earnings

$                    4,210

$                    3,782

      Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:  


           Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

680

644

           Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

244

242

           Equity-based compensation expense

196

183

           Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

256

(86)

      (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:




           Accounts receivable

556

16

           Unbilled receivables

(146)

(261)

           Inventories

450

(1,195)

      Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:




           Accounts payable

(664)

247

           Customer advances and deposits

(4)

343

      Other, net

(658)

197

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,120

4,112

Cash flows from investing activities:




      Capital expenditures

(1,161)

(916)

      Other, net

(123)

(37)

Net cash used by investing activities

(1,284)

(953)

Cash flows from financing activities:




      Dividends paid

(1,593)

(1,529)

      Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(1,500)

(500)

      Proceeds from fixed-rate notes

747

      Purchases of common stock

(637)

(1,501)

      Other, net

(207)

161

Net cash used by financing activities

(3,190)

(3,369)

Net cash used by discontinued operations

(10)

(6)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

636

(216)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of year

1,697

1,913

Cash and equivalents at end of year

$                    2,333

$                    1,697

EXHIBIT G
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Other Financial Information:









December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024





Debt-to-equity (a)

31.3 %

39.7 %



Book value per share (b)

$                    94.76

$                    81.61



Shares outstanding

270,389,759

270,340,502












Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months


2025

2024

2025

2024

Income tax payments, net

$                      305

$                       435

$                  568

$                  560

Company-sponsored research

and development (c) 

$                      147

$                       144

$                  486

$                  565

Return on sales (d)

7.9 %

8.6 %

8.0 %

7.9 %

Return on equity (e)





17.9 %

17.2 %








Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months


2025

2024

2025

2024

Free cash flow:








Net cash provided by operating activities

$                    1,561

$                    2,160

$               5,120

$               4,112

Capital expenditures

(609)

(355)

(1,161)

(916)

      Free cash flow (f)

$                       952

$                    1,805

$               3,959

$               3,196








Return on invested capital:








Net earnings





$               4,210

$               3,782

      After-tax interest expense





318

310

      After-tax amortization expense





193

191

Net operating profit after taxes





4,721

4,283

Average invested capital





33,212

32,451

      Return on invested capital (g)





14.2 %

13.2 %









December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024





Net debt:








Total debt

$                    8,013

$                    8,762



Less cash and equivalents

2,333

1,697



      Net debt (h)

$                    5,680

$                    7,065




Notes describing the calculation of the other financial information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures are on the following page.

EXHIBIT G (Cont.)
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

(a)

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of year end.

(b)

Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of year end.

(c)

Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.

(d)

Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.

(e)

Return on equity is calculated by dividing net earnings by our average total equity during the year. Average total equity is calculated using the total equity balance at the end of the preceding year and the total equity balances at the end of each of the four quarters of the year presented.

(f)

We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.

(g)

We believe return on invested capital (ROIC) is a useful measure for investors because it reflects our ability to generate returns from the capital we have deployed in our operations. We use ROIC to evaluate investment decisions and as a performance measure in evaluating management. We define ROIC as net operating profit after taxes divided by average invested capital. Net operating profit after taxes is defined as net earnings plus after-tax interest and amortization expense, calculated using the statutory federal income tax rate. Average invested capital is defined as the sum of the average debt and average shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss. Average debt and average shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss are calculated using the respective balances at the end of the preceding year and the respective balances at the end of each of the four quarters of the year presented. ROIC excludes goodwill impairments and non-economic accounting changes as they are not reflective of company performance.

(h)  

We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Funded


Unfunded


Total

Backlog


Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*


Total

 Estimated

Contract Value

Fourth Quarter 2025:











Aerospace


$               20,804

$            1,024

$            21,828

$                1,120

$                 22,948

Marine Systems


36,808

15,532

52,340

11,823

64,163

Combat Systems


26,064

1,154

27,218

14,670

41,888

Technologies


9,865

6,795

16,660

33,280

49,940

Total


$               93,541

$          24,505

$          118,046

$              60,893

$               178,939

Third Quarter 2025:











Aerospace


$               19,476

$            1,131

$            20,607

$                1,147

$                 21,754

Marine Systems


38,757

14,854

53,611

14,839

68,450

Combat Systems


17,232

1,470

18,702

9,553

28,255

Technologies


10,269

6,668

16,937

32,341

49,278

Total


$               85,734

$          24,123

$          109,857

$              57,880

$               167,737

Fourth Quarter 2024:











Aerospace


$               18,895

$               798

$            19,693

$                1,132

$                 20,825

Marine Systems


30,530

9,288

39,818

9,560

49,378

Combat Systems


16,142

838

16,980

8,647

25,627

Technologies


9,577

4,529

14,106

34,029

48,135

Total


$               75,144

$          15,453

$            90,597

$              53,368

$               143,965

*      The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts

       and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to

       purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes

       a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated

       potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential

       contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870570/Exhibit_H1.jpg

EXHIBIT H-2

BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS  
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870571/Exhibit_H2.jpg

EXHIBIT I

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months



2025

2024

2025

2024

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):









Large-cabin aircraft


41

42

136

118

Mid-cabin aircraft


4

5

22

18

Total


45

47

158

136









Aerospace Book-to-Bill:









Orders*


$        5,075

$        3,814

$        15,492

$       11,278

Revenue


3,788

3,743

13,110

11,249

Book-to-Bill Ratio


1.3x


1.0x


1.2x


1.0x

*      Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and 

        other backlog adjustments.

SOURCE General Dynamics

