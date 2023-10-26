GDIT Awarded $450 Million Financial Systems Modernization Contract by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

News provided by

General Dynamics

26 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET

Company will continue operating one of the world's largest accounting systems.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded a $450 million contract by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to continue operating and modernizing its Healthcare Integrated General Ledger Accounting System (HIGLAS). The contract has an eight-month base period with seven option years.

Continue Reading
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, announced today that it was awarded a $450 million contract by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to continue operating and modernizing its Healthcare Integrated General Ledger Accounting System (HIGLAS).
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, announced today that it was awarded a $450 million contract by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to continue operating and modernizing its Healthcare Integrated General Ledger Accounting System (HIGLAS).
(PRNewsfoto/General Dynamics Information Technology)
(PRNewsfoto/General Dynamics Information Technology)

HIGLAS is a single, integrated accounting system that standardizes and centralizes federal financial accounting for all of CMS's programs. As one of the largest accounting systems in the world, HIGLAS enables CMS to enhance the oversight of its financial operations and achieve accurate, reliable and timely accounting of the agency's programs. HIGLAS processes approximately 4.5 million Medicare claims daily and over $2 trillion in payments annually in support of more than 147 million Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

Under the contract, GDIT will continue to partner with CMS to modernize the HIGLAS system, in addition to managing critical day-to-day operations. GDIT will also leverage its artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities to analyze trends and patterns to determine potential anomalies in accounting data. Additionally, GDIT will provide management services and host the HIGLAS primary data processing and disaster recovery systems to ensure 24/7/365 system reliability.

"Our continued support of HIGLAS enables us to further advance CMS's commitment to improve the quality, efficiency and fiscal soundness of its most mission-critical systems," said Kamal Narang, GDIT vice president and general manager for Federal Health. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with CMS and reimagining ways to deliver agile, innovative and secure solutions that enable millions to access healthcare services."

GDIT has supported CMS for more than 40 years. In addition to HIGLAS, GDIT hosts one of the largest clouds in the federal government that supports tens of millions of Americans through health insurance marketplace websites. The company also deploys machine learning to detect fraud, waste and abuse among billions of Medicare claims.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems, and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.   

SOURCE General Dynamics

Also from this source

General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2023 net earnings of $836 million on revenue of $10.6 billion. Diluted earnings per share...
General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $217 Million Contract for Virginia-Class Submarines

General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $217 Million Contract for Virginia-Class Submarines

General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today it was awarded a $217 million contract for long lead...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.