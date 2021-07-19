GDPR Services Market Report 2021-2027: Europe Remains at Forefront of GDPR Service Adoption - U.S. Market is Estimated at $287.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR
Jul 19, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GDPR Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global GDPR Services Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for GDPR Services estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $287.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR
The GDPR Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$287.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Influencer Market Insights
- COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth New Line of Opportunities for GDPR Compliance Solutions
- GDPR: Privacy Law with Sharp Teeth to Safeguard Personal Data
- Key Articles Impacting Security Operations
- Best Practices and Measures to Ensure Compliance to GDPR
- CCPA: American Equivalent of GDPR
- Pressing Need for Compliance Makes GDPR Services a Hyper-Growth Market
- Global GDPR Services Market: Outlook
- Large Organizations to Lead Global Market by Organization Size: Services Growing Faster than Solutions
- Regional Analysis: Europe Remains at Forefront of GDPR Service Adoption
- GDPR Impact on Marketing Firms: Mending Approaches to Data Permission, Access and Compliance
- Measures to Ensure Compliance
- Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing, the Largest Sector to Remain an Important Revenue Generator
- Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
- Increase in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT Adoption: Key Growth Drivers
- Migrating to Cloud Fuels Demand for GDPR Compliance
- E-Commerce Retailers Face Additional GDPR Burden
- Telecom Industry Braces for Data Explosion from IoT Devices
- Spurt in Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide Driving Compliance Needs
- Rise of Mobile Communication Accelerates Telecom Sector to a New Level, Generating Opportunities for GDPR
- Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates
- Digital Entertainment Industry at the Crossroads
- Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Enhance Demand for GDPR Compliance
- Healthcare to Become Important GDPR Services Market in Long Term
- Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Presents Opportunity for GDPR
- Market Research and Compliance in the GDPR Era
- Penalties and Fines for Non-Compliance
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 102
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b57603
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article