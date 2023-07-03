GDS Holdings Limited Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against GDS Holdings Limited

News provided by

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

03 Jul, 2023, 12:20 ET

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 21, 2023

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  ("Wolf  Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District
Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased GDS Holdings Limited ("GDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GDS) American Depositary Shares ("ADS's")  between April 12, 2021 and April 3, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are  advised  to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than August 21, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT INFORMATION

On April 4, 2023, GDS filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC and therein revealed certain undisclosed material information about the Company's CEO William Wei Huang, that had been previously omitted.  The disclosure explained that Mr. Huang has entered into and may, in the future, enter into certain transactions from time to time that would reduce Mr. Huang's beneficial ownership of the Company.  Mr. Huang informed the Company that certain variable pre-paid forward sale contract transactions covering more than 42M ordinary shares, which he entered into between May 2020 and June 2022, would expire between March 2023 and December 2023.  The Company disclosed that if Mr. Huang chooses to settle these transactions by transferring the subject shares, his beneficial ownership interest may decrease below 5%, which would trigger an automatic conversion event. 

If the conversion event occurs, all Class B ordinary shares would automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares and the dual structure would be terminated.  This would constitute a change in control for purposes of certain sales agreements and domestic loan facility agreements.  Under the domestic loan agreements, lenders could be given the right to demand early repayment.  The change of control also may have implications for the purposes of China's national security review regime and anti-monopoly merger filing requirements. 

On this news, shares declined from a close of $18.54 per share on April 3, 2023 to a close of $17.24 per share on April 5, 2023.  The stock has traded down in the aftermath of the revelation and now trades at $12.15 per share. 

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Patrick Donovan, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Also from this source

Arrow Financial Corporation Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York against Arrow Financial Corporation

Wilton Reassurance Company/PBI Research Services Data Breach Alert: Issued by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.