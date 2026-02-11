GDS Wealth Management Earns 2026 Great Place To Work® Certification for Third Consecutive Year

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management ("GDS") announced today that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third consecutive year, highlighting the firm's continued focus on fostering a strong, people-first culture, based on employee survey responses.

The certification is based entirely on feedback from current employees about their workplace experience. This year, 95% of employees said GDS is a great place to work (2025 survey).

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors that drive market-leading performance, employee retention, and innovation.

"Being recognized as a Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees," said Glen Smith, CEO of GDS Wealth Management. "We believe that when our people feel supported, valued, and connected to our mission, they can do their best work for our clients. This recognition is a testament to the culture our team has built together."

GDS fosters a culture rooted in trust, collaboration, and continuous growth. The firm emphasizes professional development, cross-team collaboration, and strong support for both advisors and staff. With accessible leadership, flexible work practices, and meaningful recognition, employees are united by a shared mission to serve clients with integrity and care.

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ workplace. Employees at Certified™ companies are also 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to feel they are treated fairly and have opportunities for advancement.

We're Hiring

To learn more about career opportunities at GDS Wealth Management, visit

https://www.gdswealth.com/careers

About GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment advisor based in Flower Mound, Texas, providing personalized financial planning and investment advisory services for individuals, families, and business owners. Learn more at www.gdswealth.com.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a third-party rating based on employee surveys; GDS paid a fee to participate. The certification does not evaluate investment advice, performance, or client experience.

Media Contact: Joan Doan, [email protected]

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management