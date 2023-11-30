GDS Wealth Management Named One of D Magazine's Top Wealth Managers

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management, a financial planning firm in the DFW area, was recently named one of D Magazine's top wealth managers. Based on a total of 938 votes from Certified Financial Planners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area, D Magazine's 2023 list of best financial planners and top wealth managers showcases the companies and individuals who are making an impact and excelling within the world of financial advising. GDS Wealth Management was recognized in both the best financial planners and top wealth managers categories.

D Magazine created a two-page spread highlighting GDS Wealth Management's history and accomplishments in recognition of their achievement as a top wealth manager. To win this award, each wealth management company must have a minimum of $100 million under management, an average of at least $1 million under management per client, and a ninety-five percent client retention rate. Additionally, the firm must be at least five years old and have no current disciplinary actions.

Several of GDS Wealth Management's team members were also selected as best financial planners. For these awards, local Certified Financial Planners nominated those whom they considered to be the most experienced and skilled financial planners in the industry. Less than thirty percent of the nominated financial planners were awarded. These awards represent the talent and expertise that GDS Wealth Management's financial planners offer.

President and founder of GDS, Glen D. Smith, says, "We are so honored to receive this award. We strive to deliver exceptional service in all that we do, and we are humbled to be named as one of D Magazine's top wealth managers." GDS Wealth Management is committed to providing their clients with personalized, attentive service that is customized to suit their individual financial goals.

If you are interested in learning more about GDS Wealth Management, you can reach out to one of their team members at (469) 212-8072 or www.gdswealth.com. They would love to speak with you about your financial needs.

Review GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management is an investment adviser in Flower Mound, Texas. GDS Wealth Management is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. GDS Wealth Management only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of GDS Wealth Management's current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC which discusses among other things, GDS Wealth Management's business practices, services, and fees, is available through the SEC's website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Neither GDS Wealth Management nor any of its Financial Planners or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Rating based on 42 qualified firms. Voting that occurred between 05/08/23 and06/05/23. Winners were announced 07/12/23. Visit https://www.dmagazine.com to learn more.

Media Insights

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management