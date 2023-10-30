GDS Wealth Management Voted 2023 Best Financial Planning Firm in Denton County

News provided by

GDS Wealth Management

30 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET

Firm recognized as top Wealth Management firm based on votes by local residents

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management, an experienced financial planning firm in the DFW metroplex, was awarded the Best Financial Planning Firm in Denton County Award by Murray Media Group. This is the second consecutive year the firm has won this award.

GDS Wealth Management's CEO, Glen D. Smith, said that "We are honored to be named the best financial planning firm in Denton County. This award demonstrates our continual commitment to providing quality service for our wealth management clients in Denton County and the greater DFW metroplex."

The Best of Denton County awards showcase local businesses that demonstrate a combination of extensive client service, presence in the community, and professional values. Citizens of Denton County nominate and vote on businesses for consideration, choosing those that they believe best represent the standards and values of the community. Nominations and votes are tallied by Murray Media Group for qualifying businesses, and winners are chosen based on resident voting.

"We are proud to have won this award," said GDS Wealth Management's Senior Vice President, Robert Casey. "This award reflects our exceptional quality of service and care toward our local community."

GDS Wealth Management has long been known for the dedicated service they provide to their clients and their local community. As they look to the future, the team remains committed to putting their clients first and living up to the high standards set by awards such as the Best of Denton County rankings.

To learn more about what sets GDS Wealth Management apart as a wealth management agency, visit www.gdswealth.com or call (469) 212-8072.

Review GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management is an investment adviser in Flower Mound, TX. GDS Wealth Management is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. GDS Wealth Management only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of GDS Wealth Management's current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC, which discusses, among other things, GDS Wealth Management's business practices, services, and fees, is available through the SEC's website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. All investing involves risks. The use of a professional advisor does not guarantee your objectives will be met. Best in Denton ranking was developed by Murray Media Group and is based on nominations and votes from Denton residents. Neither GDS Wealth Management nor any of its Financial Planners or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. This rating is based on voting that occurred between 06/07/23 and 08/16/23. Winners were announced 08/30/23. Visit https://bestofdentoncounty.com/ to learn more.

