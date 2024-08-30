GDS Wealth Management Voted 2024 Best Financial Planning Firm in Denton County

Firm recognized as top Wealth Management firm based on votes by local residents

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management, an experienced financial planning firm in the DFW metroplex, was awarded the Best Financial Planning Firm in Denton County Award by Murray Media Group. This is the third consecutive year the firm has won this award.

Glen D. Smith, CEO/CIO and Founder, remarked, "This award reflects our team's unwavering dedication to our clients. We're proud to be recognized as the top financial planning firm in Denton County, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to our wealth management clients in Denton County and beyond."

The Best of Denton County awards showcase local businesses that demonstrate a combination of extensive client service, presence in the community, and professional values. Citizens of Denton County nominate and vote on businesses for consideration, choosing those that they believe best represent the standards and values of the community.

"It is an honor to have received this award," said GDS Wealth Management's Senior Vice President and Cofounder, Robert Casey. "This award highlights our outstanding commitment to providing quality service and care to our local community. At GDS, we are more than just wealth managers; we are community partners."

As a company, GDS Wealth Management is renowned for the dedicated service they provide to their clients and their community. Each year, on numerous occasions, the team offers dedicated events to give back to their clients and others in the area. These events, and GDS Wealth Management's overall commitment to service-oriented partnership, speak to their dedication to putting their clients first and living up to the high standards set by awards such as the Best of Denton County rankings.

To learn more about what sets GDS Wealth Management apart as a wealth management agency, visit www.gdswealth.com or call (469) 212-8072.

GDS Wealth Management is an investment adviser in Flower Mound, Texas. Neither GDS Wealth Management nor any of its Financial Planners or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Best in Denton ranking was developed by Murray Media Group and is based on nominations and votes from Denton residents. Once nominated, voting took place between the top three nominees in each category. Voting occurred between 07/17/24 and 08/14/24. Winners were announced 08/28/24. Visit https://bestofdentoncounty.com to learn more.

