GE Aerospace and partners achieve new milestone, testing 10 different aircraft engine models with 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

News provided by

GE Aerospace

12 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

  • 10 different engine models made by GE Aerospace and its joint ventures tested with 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) since 2016
  • Includes mix of component-, engine-, and aircraft-level tests
  • Testing supports industry efforts toward net zero CO2 emissions by 2050

EVENDALE, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Aerospace reached a new milestone for a more sustainable future of flight with the completion of testing on its 10th engine model using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) since 2016, confirming the company and its joint ventures have one of the most expansive programs for testing the alternative fuel in the industry.

Continue Reading
Image credit: GE Aerospace. GE Aerospace's Passport engine during ground testing with 100% SAF in 2022.
Image credit: GE Aerospace. GE Aerospace's Passport engine during ground testing with 100% SAF in 2022.

For example, in 2018, GE90 engines powered the first commercial airliner flight with 100% SAF in both engines on the Boeing ecoDemonstrator, a 777 freighter in partnership with FedEx Express. Then in 2021, LEAP-1B engines* powered the first passenger experimental flight with 100% SAF in one of the two engines on a United Airlines Boeing 737-8. This year, LEAP-1B engines powered test flights on 100% SAF in both engines of the Boeing ecoDemonstrator Explorer, a 737-10 destined for United Airlines, as part of emissions testing with NASA. Most recently, in November, Emirates became the first airline to operate an Airbus A380 using 100% SAF in one of the four GP7200 engines**.

Additional engines tested at the component-, engine-, or aircraft-level using 100% SAF include F414, GE9X, LEAP-1A*, Passport, GEnx, HF120***, and CFM56* engines. The wide range of tests represents a mix of propulsion systems used for domestic and international commercial air travel, military aviation, and business and general aviation. These tests also evaluated a wide scope of factors, such as engine performance and the impact of 100% SAF on contrails and emissions.

GE Aerospace and its joint ventures power three out of every four commercial flights globally.

"These tests demonstrate that we are leading and prepared to support our customers to operate on Sustainable Aviation Fuel. We're proud of doing the hard work to better understand the impact of different emissions on the environment and using science to guide the technology we are developing to invent the future of flight," said Mohamed Ali, vice president of engineering for GE Aerospace.

To help qualify new 100% SAFs, GE Aerospace is going from engine system testing to engine component and sub-component level evaluations. This encompasses evaluating components exposed to and impacted by fuels, from the engine fuel system to the combustor where fuel is burned. Various SAF types produced from different pathways are being tested to assess whether there is any impact on engine operability, efficiency, durability, and emissions.

Industry net zero target

GE Aerospace's SAF testing efforts support the aviation industry's long-term goal of net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

In an interim step, governments gathered in November at the third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3), setting a goal for aviation fuel in 2030 to be 5% less carbon intensive than conventional jet fuel used today. This follows an earlier statement by seven chief technology officers of major aviation manufacturers including GE Aerospace calling for supportive government policies that accelerate the availability and adoption of qualified SAF. 

Meeting the long-term net-zero goal also requires the industry to deploy revolutionary technologies for increased engine fuel efficiency.

To address this challenge, GE Aerospace has multiple demonstrators underway, including the CFM RISE* (Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines) program in partnership with Safran Aircraft Engines and the Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project with NASA. The CFM RISE program targets more than 20 percent better fuel efficiency with 20 percent lower CO2 emissions compared to the most efficient engines in service today. New open fan engine architecture and hybrid electric systems in development are being designed for compatibility with 100% SAF.

Additionally, GE Aerospace is an inaugural investor in the United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund to help increase the supply of SAF.

About SAF

All GE Aerospace and partner engines can operate on approved SAF blends today, which can be made from plant-based material, fats, oils and greases, alcohols, waste streams, captured CO2, and other alternative feedstocks. SAF blends have the same chemical composition as the jet fuel most commonly used today. The key difference is that instead of being made from fossil-based sources, SAF is made from partially or completely renewable sources. By using alternative feedstocks instead of fossil fuels, CO2 emissions can be reduced over the fuel's life cycle.

Currently, SAF approved for use is a synthetic component blended with petroleum-based Jet A or Jet A-1 fuel up to 50%. An international task force led by one of GE Aerospace's experts is developing standardized industry specifications supporting adoption of 100% drop-in SAF, which does not require blending with conventional jet fuel. 100% SAF is not yet qualified by ASTM International, an organization that develops technical standards. Engine testing and demonstrations provide data to support development of 100% SAF standards.

GE Aerospace has been actively involved in assessing and qualifying SAF since 2006 and works closely with producers, regulators, and operators to help ensure that SAF can be widely adopted for use in aviation.

*CFM56 and LEAP engines are a product of CFM International, a 50-50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines. RISE is a registered trademark of CFM.
**GP7200 engines are a product of Engine Alliance, a 50-50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney.
***HF120 engines are a product of GE Honda Aero Engines LLC, a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Honda Aero, Inc.

ABOUT GE AEROSPACE

GE Aerospace is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft with a global service network to support these offerings. GE Aerospace and its joint ventures have an installed base of more than 40,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines, and the business is playing a vital role in shaping the future of flight.

SOURCE GE Aerospace

Also from this source

GE Aerospace signs MOU with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force

GE Aerospace signs MOU with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force

GE (NYSE: GE) – GE Aerospace announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to...

Riyadh Air signs deal for 90 GEnx engines to power Boeing 787 Dreamliner Fleet

Following its recent agreement for a wide-body order of 39 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, Riyadh Air has signed a deal for 90 GEnx-1B engines to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Travel

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.