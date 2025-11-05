GE Aerospace and Shield AI to Collaborate on Propulsion for X-BAT Vehicle Program

CINCINNATI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) and Shield AI have agreed to collaborate on propulsion technologies for Shield AI's new X-BAT vehicle program. Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the F110-GE-129 engine, featuring the advanced Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle (AVEN), has been selected to power the X-BAT. GE Aerospace will provide propulsion and testing support for the X-BAT program.

GE Aerospace and Shield AI Collaborate on Propulsion for X-BAT Vehicle Program

"We're excited to pair GE Aerospace's proven experience in developing and scaling propulsion systems with Shield AI's vehicle development to move faster from concept to capability," said Amy Gowder, president and CEO, Defense & Systems at GE Aerospace. "Together, we're helping redefine how advanced propulsion technologies are integrated into autonomous systems built for the mission. Collaborating with Shield AI underscores GE Aerospace's commitment to advancing propulsion for next-generation autonomous systems."

Unveiled on October 21 in Washington, D.C., X-BAT is an AI-piloted vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) fighter jet by Shield AI engineered for contested and austere environments. Powered by Shield AI's proven Hivemind autonomy software, X-BAT delivers scalable, survivable combat mass in contested environments and can operate independently or as a drone wingman.



"GE Aerospace's F110 engine is one of the most successful and reliable fighter engines in history and has the operability characteristics that X-BAT's VTOL design demands. GE Aerospace has been a great partner, and we are excited by the potential of our combined team," said Armor Harris, senior vice president of aircraft engineering at Shield AI.

By pairing GE Aerospace's expertise in propulsion development, testing, and certification with Shield AI's proven autonomous aircraft technology, the partnership will accelerate development and readiness for future unmanned applications.

The GE Aerospace F110 engine has more than 11 million flight hours under its wing, the most thrust in its class, and recently celebrated a milestone of 40 years of continuous production and improvement. The Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle (AVEN) for X-BAT provides thrust vectoring capability for vertical flight and enhances maneuverability in horizontal flight.

This announcement builds on GE Aerospace's growing portfolio of partnerships that align with our commitment to advance technologies to support the future of flight and propulsion. As demand grows for affordable, reliable propulsion solutions across both manned and unmanned defense applications, GE Aerospace remains focused on solutions that meet the mission needs of today while shaping the future of flight.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 49,000 commercial and 29,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

About Shield AI

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed deep-tech company with the mission of protecting service members and civilians with intelligent systems. Its products include the V-BAT and X-BAT aircraft, Hivemind Enterprise, and the Hivemind Vision product lines. With nine offices and facilities across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific, Shield AI's technology actively supports operations worldwide. For more information, visit www.shield.ai. Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE GE Aerospace