GE Appliances and Google Sign Multi-Year Deal to Build Next-Gen Smart Home Appliances

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, and Google Cloud today announced a multi-year partnership to build innovative technologies to elevate the consumer experience in the kitchen and in homes. As the company continues to reinvent itself and the appliance business, GEA turned to Google Cloud for its world-class expertise in data, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to accelerate this evolution—and will integrate these capabilities into its entire appliance development process, from ideation to the production line.

The two companies will work together to develop the next generation of smart appliances with Google Cloud Vision AI. And GEA will benefit from Google Cloud's seamless integration with other Google platforms and technologies such as Android and Google Assistant.

"As the fastest-growing appliance manufacturing company in the United States and with more than a century of industry experience, we are committed to continuing our evolution and fulfilling our promise to deliver the best appliances to our owners and customers," said Viren Shah, CDO of GE Appliances. "Bringing together Google and GE Appliances to co-innovate and build advanced technologies is a key driver propelling this evolution forward."

Google Cloud will also support GEA in enhancing its AI-enabled intelligent product platform, which provides appliance owners with personalized features, insights, and energy-saving recommendations. For commercial customers, the platform will help manage fleets of appliances, decrease unplanned downtime, extend product life, and ultimately reduce their total cost of ownership.

"GE Appliances is an award-winning, smart home innovator that gives consumers the forward-thinking features and capabilities they want and expect," said Dominik Wee, Managing Director Manufacturing and Industrial at Google Cloud. "Marrying GEA's expertise in smart home appliances with Google Cloud's data analytics and AI/ML will deliver industry-leading, innovative appliances and digital experiences that will delight consumers for years to come."

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make "good things, for life." We're creators, thinkers and makers who believe anything is possible and there's always a better way. We're a company powered by our people, made stronger through our diversity — allowing us to grow closer than ever before to our owners, anticipate their needs and enhance their lives. In 2021, we were certified as a Great Place to Work™, named one of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media), earned the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® award, received a perfect score for the fourth year in a row on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, and named one of the Top 100 Internship Programs by WayUp.

Since 1907, we've built innovative, quality products that are trusted in half of all U.S. homes. We sell appliances under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, wine & beverage centers, air conditioners, small appliances, water filtration systems and water heaters. To learn more about our company, brands, Corporate Citizenship efforts, economic impact, and working for GE Appliances, visit geappliancesco.com .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

