NATO and Google Cloud Sign Multi-Million Dollar Deal for AI-Enabled Sovereign Cloud

BRUSSELS and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced a significant, multi-million-dollar contract with the NATO Communication and Information Agency (NCIA) to deliver highly secure, sovereign cloud capabilities. This strategic partnership is a major step in bolstering NATO's digital infrastructure, strengthening its data governance, and enabling it to securely leverage cutting-edge cloud and AI capabilities.

NCIA selected Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) to support the Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC). JATEC will leverage this infrastructure to modernize its operational capabilities and handle classified workloads.

GDC air-gapped, a key component of Google's Sovereign Cloud solutions, brings Google's powerful cloud services and cutting-edge AI capabilities into completely disconnected, highly secure environments. This empowers organizations to run modern AI and analytics workloads on their most important data, unlocking valuable insights while maintaining absolute operational control and meeting the strictest digital sovereignty requirements.

Leveraging this technology ensures that NATO maintains uncompromised data residency and operational controls, providing the highest degree of security and autonomy, regardless of scale or complexity. This contract underscores Google Cloud's dedication to supporting partners who protect and empower the most valuable data across NATO's allies.

"Google Cloud is dedicated to supporting NATO's critical mission to develop a robust and resilient infrastructure and harness the latest technology innovations," said Tara Brady, President of Google Cloud EMEA. "This partnership will enable NATO to decisively accelerate its digital modernization efforts while maintaining the highest levels of security and digital sovereignty."

"NCIA is committed to leveraging next-generation technology, including AI, to enhance NATO's operational capabilities and safeguard the Alliance's digital environment," said Antonio Calderon, Chief Technology Officer, NCIA. "Partnership with industry is a critical component of our digital transformation strategy. Through this collaboration, we will deliver a secure, resilient and scalable cloud environment for JATEC that meets the highest standards required to protect highly sensitive data."

Google Distributed Cloud air-gapped: This sovereign cloud environment is a platform designed for workloads that require strict data residency and security controls. GDC provides a hardened, air-gapped environment, disconnected from the internet and public cloud, ensuring that NCIA's highly sensitive data remains under its direct control and within NATO's sovereign territory. This platform will also give NCIA enhanced analytical capabilities to provide operational efficiencies across NATO, allies, and partners. The integration of the solution will take place in the coming months.

